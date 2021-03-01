COLUMBIA — There’s somebody back there in a recessed corner of the clubhouse, poring over a copy of Webster’s unabridged and writing a list. The players take the list to the postgame press conference, where they gleefully throw the words into their answers.

“Omnipresent.” “Slobberknocker.” “Ludicrous.” “Petite.”

“The ball looked pretty flumptuous and I put a good swing on it and I made good contact,” chortled South Carolina outfielder Andrew Eyster about his game-winning hit that clinched the rivalry series over Clemson on Feb. 28.

“Flumptuous,” basically meaning happy and fat, sent writers scrambling for their own dictionaries as Eyster grinned and his teammates cackled off-camera. If the Gamecocks are winning because they’re having fun or having fun because they’re winning, does it really make a difference?

Not a bit.

Not after the joy and enthusiasm seemed to be sucked from the program over the last eight years. Not after every time the Gamecocks seemed poised to reclaim their spot in the baseball universe, the boulder would slip and they’d chase it back downhill to start rerolling it to the top.

It’s only been six games, but the No. 13 Gamecocks have won all of them. And the way they’re lobbing five-dollar words at the media and toting a plastic battle axe and scythe to the dugout with them every game, folks are starting to get nostalgic. This is the same program that attributed a national championship to a fungo bat with a baseball taped to it, and also one that credited a pet fish for a winning streak two years later.

The axe that Eyster was waving around on Feb. 28 after his second walk-off hit in as many days has a backstory. It and the scythe are on loan from leadoff hitter Brady Allen and national home run leader Wes Clarke.

“That’s actually my nickname. My friends call me ‘Soul Reaper,’” Allen said. “Wes is ‘2 Soulz,’ or ‘2 Glockz,’ one or the other. That was actually our Halloween costume.”

The two decided to bring the props along with the bats, and whoever hits a home run gets to hold the axe or the scythe. Clarke, who ripped two against Clemson to push his season total to eight, has held them a lot.

Allen also explained that the team lives and dies by ... well, the phrase he used couldn’t be understood and didn’t appear in a Google search despite numerous spellings. Rest assured it isn’t taught in the English tongue.

Freshman pitcher Will Sanders, who picked up each win in the two-game series against the Tigers, took his turn at the mic and made it nearly impossible for anyone to follow.

“Today, hearing Miley Cyrus, a little ‘Hoedown Throwdown,’ was great getting my nerves just completely out and ready to have fun,” Sanders said. “And then also, Miley Cyrus helps with the translucency of the ball, so it’s great.”

“Translucency,” meaning a physical property allowing light to be passed through? In a baseball?

“Yes,” he earnestly said, while admitting that one may be part of the act, “but also one of my favorite words.”

The fun has a chance to continue on March 2 in Rock Hill, when the Gamecocks travel to take on Winthrop in the return game of a two-game set (the Eagles lost 12-4 in Columbia last week). The axe and scythe are packed, along with the dictionary.

Could be a convivial affair.