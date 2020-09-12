Gamecock baseball great Trey Dyson joins two former USC teammates at North Greenville

COLUMBIA — Trey Dyson put it best.
“I got the job done,” he said, modestly describing his baseball career at South Carolina from 1999-2002. “I wasn’t the most consistent guy but with the game on the line … ”
It was a humble way to say he's one of the greatest clutch hitters in Gamecock history. Some still bend a knee to reverently discuss the heroics he supplied in a 2000 win over Clemson and his 18 home runs in 2002 that helped the Gamecocks reach the first of six College World Series under coach Ray Tanner.
Dyson had the mentality to approach a key at-bat. He understood how it was different from other plate appearances and could harness that for his performance.
That’s why he doesn’t see his new job, the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at North Greenville University after shucking a lucrative career in banking, as a gamble.
Trey Dyson always comes through.
“It’s really difficult to start coaching if you don’t start young, unless you played in the majors," Dyson said. "I never did, but (Jon Coutlangus) and (Landon Powell) believed in me enough to give me a shot.”
Powell and Coutlangus are also former Gamecocks. At North Greenville, Powell is the head coach and Coutlangus the pitching coach. The trio played together at USC just one year (2002), when the Gamecocks won 57 games and finished national runners-up, but their bond stayed intact through each’s journey in pro baseball and then the real world.
Powell logged 123 games in the major leagues, earning a spot in baseball history when he was the catcher for Dallas Braden’s perfect game in 2010. Coutlangus, an outfielder at USC, transitioned to a pitcher in the pros and played in 64 games for the 2007 Cincinnati Reds.
Each soon got into coaching after their playing days. Dyson played in 281 minor-league games through 2005, then retired and took a spot with BB&T banking.
As he already knew, but felt more as he started a family and settled into the 9-to-5 life, the game still had a hold of him.
“I couldn’t shake it. I really wanted to get into college coaching then, but having children, it was difficult. I let people know around five years ago that I really wanted to get into college coaching,” he said. “I reached out to coach Tanner, (Clemson coach Monte) Lee, (Middle Tennessee State coach Jim) Toman, (former USC pitching coach Jerry) Meyers, everybody I knew to get an opportunity.”
The door opened with an assistant spot at Blythewood High. Dyson assisted with the Columbia/Lexington County Blowfish, a summer team for college players, for a couple of years and also coached the Bomb Island Bombers, a team in the Blowfish’s league, this summer.
He had talked to Powell about a potential gig but there were no openings. Until this year.
College of Charleston alum and former graduate assistant coach Tyler Jackson left NGU for a spot at Liberty. At NGU, Jackson worked with the Crusaders’ hitters and first basemen.
Dyson was a first baseman/clutch hitter at USC. And Powell already knew him.
“He’s always followed North Greenville and what we’ve been doing. He shoots me texts all the time,” Powell said. “I invited him to interview, Cout and I talked to him and it was an easy choice.”
At age 40, Dyson had his first full-time college coaching job.
“It’s my second full week up here,” he said. “It’s tough on the family for sure, but I experienced the best work week of my life last week.”
Dyson is staying in Greenville and heading home to Columbia to be dad and husband whenever the team has an off day. Otherwise, he’s instructing hitters, getting ready for fall practice and doing what he always did best.
“If there’s a way to be in charge of clutch hitting, hopefully I can help them with that,” Dyson said. “How to have the mindset and how to get guys to get the most out of that. I feel I can relate.”
That Clemson game in 2000, a season in which the Gamecocks spent the majority of it ranked No. 1, started the legacy. Trailing two runs in the bottom of the ninth, Dyson launched the tying home run over the right-field fence. With USC down a run in the 11th, he doubled to drive in another tying run before USC won in the 12th.
In 2002, the Gamecocks had to beat Clemson twice to advance to the CWS national championship game. In the first, a 12-4 victory, Dyson smashed twin two-run homers. In the second, he had a hit and scored two runs as the Gamecocks won, 10-2.
“I met Trey when I was 16, we were both already committed to USC,” Powell said. “He’s been a good friend and a good teammate. For me as a head coach, I place a lot of emphasis on trust in my inner circle. Wasn’t a question at all with Trey.”
Dyson is joining an NGU program that has skyrocketed under Powell. In six years, Powell has gone 212-82-1 (71.9 winning percentage) and made three NCAA Division II tournaments. The Crusaders have twice been ranked No. 1 in the country in at least one poll over the past three seasons and were 19-5-1 before the pandemic halted the 2020 season.
Dyson can’t wear the No. 17 he sported at USC — it’s already taken by Treyce Bouknight, the nephew of Dyson teammate and 2000 Golden Spikes Award winner Kip Bouknight — but he can impart how he approached the game and was part of the foundation of three straight trips to the CWS.
“My dream’s coming true. I wanted to be an Atlanta Brave when I was a kid. That didn’t work out. Coaching is so much fun, so rewarding, just awesome,” Dyson said. “It reminds me of South Carolina all over again, and the environment of kids wanting to be out there. I’m coaching with two of the best competitors I ever played with and we’re used to winning.”
Starting over never felt so good.