Gamecock baseball expected to have very different lineup, rotation in 2022

COLUMBIA — The business of ending a season comes far too quickly. There’s barely enough time to clean the dugout after the final game of the year before coaches are holding exit meetings and starting to tinker with a lineup for next season.

South Carolina ended a 34-23 season on June 6 and by June 9 there was already some clarity about next year. But the real work will begin after July 13, when the annual Major League Baseball Draft concludes.

The Gamecocks have some answers now and will get several more in a month. Yet in the immediate days after the season, there are a few certainties.

“Knowing that a lot of guys probably aren’t going to be here next year, that’s emotional, too,” senior outfielder Andrew Eyster said. “There’s a lot of guys that probably might be a while before we see them again.”

Seniors

USC listed nine seniors on its roster this year. Due to the wiped-out 2020 season giving everybody a free year of eligibility, that affects some of the class.

George Callil, Joe Satterfield and Jaret Bennett are out of eligibility and will depart. Eyster, John Gilreath, Brannon Jordan, Parker Coyne, Noah Myers and Jeff Heinrich have eligibility if they choose to use it.

Myers and Heinrich entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 8, so they’re looking to play their final year elsewhere. Jordan stands an excellent chance of being drafted next month.

More transfers

Myers and Heinrich were two of a trio that entered the portal on June 8. Infielder Michael Robinson also did so.

Robinson and Heinrich played a good bit over the last month of the regular season when Callil (the starting shortstop) and Brennan Milone (the starting third baseman) were injured. Myers was mostly used as a late-inning defensive switch or pinch-runner.

The Gamecocks also had seven transfers at various points during the season, all from players who weren’t able to get on the field much. Pitcher Dylan Harley transferred in February while pitchers Will McGregor and Hayden Lehman didn’t make the active roster in preseason.

Pitchers Magdiel Cotto, Sam Swygert and Travis Luensmann transferred during the season, as did outfielders Josh Shuler and Brandon Fields. All struggled to get playing time, although Cotto had a couple of appearances late in the year.

Out this season

Catcher Alex Boychuk missed the season with a foot injury. Freshman pitcher Jack Mahoney underwent Tommy John surgery in May and the recovery timetable is usually a full year. That leaves him doubtful to play next season.

Draft

Callil is the only everyday position player who is definitely gone, but the rest of the lineup, plus the top of the pitching staff, is likely to depart after the draft.

The pandemic shut down everything after 16 games last year and caused a lot of overflow on the roster, which will have a ripple effect on future recruiting. Last year’s MLB Draft, usually a 40-round affair, was shortened to five rounds.

That meant that several of the Gamecocks’ players who coach Mark Kingston expected to be gone weren’t taken. That was good for this season, as Thomas Farr, Jordan and Brett Kerry became linchpins of the pitching staff.

But it will most likely cause a much larger defection this year.

Farr, Jordan and Kerry are all expected to be drafted and sign contracts, although the draft has only been increased to 20 rounds this year. Julian Bosnic, who started some this year and also became a relief ace late in the year, could also be drafted along with Daniel Lloyd, who was dynamite in relief during the NCAA Regionals.

Reliever Andy Peters may also be drafted.

Among the starting lineup, center fielder and leadoff hitter Brady Allen should hear his name called in July, along with Wes Clarke, who tied for the national lead with 23 home runs this year. Eyster and Josiah Sightler (left field) could also be picked.

Looking ahead

The transfer portal taketh and giveth. There will be plenty of opportunity for Kingston to cherry pick players from it for next year if he chooses.

His 19-man recruiting class should, as always, have a few departures to the draft but his main goal will be to find immediate producers next year, especially on the mound. He will return freshman All-American Will Sanders, a potential Friday-night guy.

It should be a much easier task to build a roster, as he won’t have COVID-19 hovering over everything.

“It’s a credit to these student-athletes we have, to the staff, to the coaches, to everybody who has helped us get to this point. So much has gone on behind the scenes that the public will never know, just because there’s no reason to make things public, but in terms of what players had to go through,” Kingston said.

“This has been a hard year for everybody, and it’s coming off the back of not even getting to play last year. A year ago at this time, we were just trying to figure out if we were going to have a fall semester on campus.”