Gamecock alum recalls showdown with Michael Jordan in slam dunk contest at Carolina Coliseum

COLUMBIA – Jo Jo English still remembers the look. It was the same one that would freeze many an opponent during the Chicago Bulls’ march to six NBA championships in eight years.

As the former South Carolina star found out that August day in 1988 at Carolina Coliseum, and hundreds of thousands are rediscovering now through the ESPN series “The Last Dance,” it never pays to anger Michael Jordan.

“He left from the block, in what he called a ‘Kiss the Rim’ dunk,” said English, the native Columbian who now coaches at Richland Northeast High. “I brought out my friend Andre Bovain and he put his foot a step outside the block, and I tried the same dunk and made it.

“The crowd’s chanting my name, ‘Jo Jo! Jo Jo!’ The only thing that did was ignite him.”

Jordan, with no championships yet but already on his way to exalted status as the best basketball player in the world, was in town helping judge a summer all-star exhibit held at the coliseum. He wasn’t going to compete, but the tournament’s creator, the legendary George Glymph, had a surprise in store.

The second year of the event was moved to Carolina Coliseum because in Year 1, when “Human Highlight Film” Dominique Wilkins had judged the dunk contest that English won, the Benedict College gym was packed to the rafters. This time there was room for over 12,000 and tickets were only $3.

English couldn’t compete in the actual dunk contest as he had already signed his national letter-of-intent to USC, and Jordan wasn’t supposed to, either. Glymph had other ideas.

“He told me, ‘After the 3-point and dunk contest, you and Jordan are going to do an exhibition,’” English said. “I’m not gonna lie. I was nervous as hell.”

Jordan, clad in warmup pants that resembled blue jeans, didn’t bring his basketball shoes with him so he borrowed a pair of size 13s from Eau Claire High’s Terry Baker (Baker wore “Air Jordans,” naturally). Then he began mimicking English’s dunks by following him in the greatest game of H-O-R-S-E Columbia has ever seen.

It was all fun until English did Jordan’s Kiss the Rim from a slightly further distance. Jordan scowled, looked at the crowd and took the ball back beyond midcourt.

The crowd knew what was coming. Jordan crossed midcourt at full speed, planted his foot at the free throw line and soared for a jam, the same dunk he’d landed to top Wilkins in February for the NBA’s Slam Dunk title.

Of course he landed it, because he’s Michael Jordan.

“I’m a part of a trivia question,” English said. “The only two guys he beat from the free throw line in a dunk contest was me and Dominique Wilkins.”

“My best friend Andre Bovain was the first guy to jump up and try to hug (Jordan),” remembered USC alum Carey Rich, in the stands that day as a C.A. Johnson High student-athlete. “And Jordan waved him off, pushed him away. Like saying to him and the crowd, ‘Don’t come over here cheering for me, you were just cheering for Jo Jo.’”

Rich had his own story as the winner of the 3-point contest in 1989, when Jordan returned to Columbia. Not only did he get a trophy but he got to shoot 3s with Jordan.

“I was star-struck,” Rich said. “He’s so magnetic, and you just watch every single move. He had a power.”

Rich got to shoot first and posted a solid score. Jordan took his turn, and realized he wasn’t going to beat Rich … so he handicapped himself.

“He started shooting it left-handed. Just didn’t want to lose straight up,” Rich chuckled. “I was sitting on the floor and I remember him coming over, rubbing my head, and said, ‘You got lucky, scrub.’”

It was a testament to Glymph’s status in the game that Jordan agreed to come. He remembered Glymph coaching him at Five-Star Basketball Camp, and he had a connection to USC.

"In fact, I was going to go to South Carolina, Clemson or Mississippi State after high school because they all wanted me to play baseball and basketball,” Jordan wrote in his book, “Rare Air.” “I was going to South Carolina until I visited North Carolina and fell in love with the place."

Then four years after the dunk that almost beat Jordan, English reunited with him. Following his career at USC, where he left as the program’s ninth-leading scorer (he’s now 15th), English was with the Houston Rockets’ summer league team when the Bulls called. They offered him a free-agent deal and English played six games during the Bulls’ 1992-93 season, which ended with a third consecutive NBA title.

“He remembered me when I came to training camp. That’s when I knew I got his respect,” English said. “You had to earn your first name with the older guys, so he always called me ‘South Carolina.’ But I always had one up on him because we beat North Carolina in the (1990) Diet Pepsi tournament up in Charlotte.

“I reminded him of that and he grinned, started calling me ‘Rookie’ or whatever.”

English played 36 games for the Bulls in 1993-94, the year that Jordan shockingly retired and started his short-lived minor-league baseball career. He got into eight games in 1994-95 before being released.

“I got cut so they could sign Jud Buechler,” English said. “(Coach Phil Jackson) was a big fan of mine. But (general manager Jerry Krause) came in and if he wanted something he liked, he was going to put his own touch on it.”

The documentary has delved into the relationship of Krause, Jackson and Jordan in forming and then dis-assembling the Bulls dynasty, and it’s given English a lot of time to reflect. He didn’t get the professional shot he would have liked, but for one afternoon in Columbia, he went toe-to-toe with the guy he feels is the best player that ever lived.

“My mother back in the day recorded everything. She recorded all the newscasts, all of my highlights, so we could go back and watch them,” English said. “I have signed shoes from Michael, signed shoes from Scottie Pippen, all these mementos I can show my kids.

“My daughter’s at the age where she can understand it now.”

And “The Last Dance” is helping her see just how good Jordan was in his prime, and how her dad once showed him up.