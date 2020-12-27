Fully in charge, Gamecocks' Shane Beamer takes over his new program

COLUMBIA — He was hired on Dec. 6, but Tuesday was Shane Beamer’s first full day on the job.

As soon as South Carolina officially ended its season by pulling out of the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID issues on Tuesday, Beamer’s tenure truly began. Athletics Director Ray Tanner even said it in the last line of his statement: “With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff, and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021 and we’re excited about the future.”

Yes, Beamer has constantly worked since Dec. 6, but was also balancing his duties with Oklahoma as he finished there. Following the Sooners’ Big 12 championship win on Dec. 19, he was in Columbia on Dec. 20 with family in tow.

The plan was to observe bowl practice, let Mike Bobo complete his interim gig and take over the minute the Gasparilla Bowl ended. As nearly everything has due to the pandemic, plans changed.

The no-bowl announcement came out and the queries began anew. Who’s on the staff? Why haven’t they been hired by now? What’s taking so long?

All pertinent questions, even if they are excessively demanding, from a fan base that has seen six combined wins in two seasons.

The answers continue to be: Wait and see.

“Everybody wants it done, like, tomorrow, but you always have to make sure it’s the right fit. A lot of these coaches I’m talking to coached in games last weekend or are coaching in games this weekend,” Beamer said during a Dec. 14 radio interview. “Certainly there are some guys I know I want in Columbia, regardless of who the coordinators are. The amount of interest has been beyond what I expected.”

Beamer has previously said several times that he is interested in keeping some of the current staff. Sources close to the situation have confirmed that two coaches that will very likely remain are quarterbacks coach Connor Shaw and Bobo, with their roles still to be defined. It could be that Bobo remains as offensive coordinator, although Beamer is still talking to other candidates.

Running backs coach Des Kitchings is also expected to return.

Beamer is expected to add former USC quarterback Erik Kimrey, a 12-time state champion football coach at nearby Hammond School, to his staff as well.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz will not be retained, which they knew before they returned to the operations building to help with bowl practice.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford left for the same job at Kentucky.

Receivers coach Joe Cox has removed all of the Gamecock insignias from his Twitter bio, and linebackers coach Rod Wilson is not expected to be retained.

Beamer got his first official recruit on Monday when Sumter’s Nathan Harris-Waynick accepted a preferred walk-on offer (the eight players who signed on Dec. 16 were all committed under Will Muschamp). His first scholarship player was Isaiah Norris, an Anderson native at Georgia Military College who flipped from Middle Tennessee to USC on Christmas Day.

Beamer continues to distribute offers and scout the rest of the available talent before the February signing period while also keeping an eye on the transfer portal.

It can work both ways. The Gamecocks have had several defections, losing five to NFL Draft preparation and another four — starting safety Jammie Robinson, starting corner John Dixon, reserve defensive lineman Makius Scott and backup safety Shilo Sanders — to transfer. With the season over, there will probably be more who enter, but any player that leaves has numerous candidates to replace him.

The pandemic has swelled the transfer portal to bursting and as soon as a player’s name appears in it, he can be contacted by any coach. Beamer knows it and is constantly mining for names that can help the Gamecocks next year.

His life has been hectic since Dec. 6, being introduced at USC and continuing to work for Oklahoma. Beamer recalled walking out of his OU office with a fistful of empty coffee mugs, as another staffer looked at him and said, “So that’s what it’s like to be a head coach, huh?”

It is, and Beamer has prepared his entire life for this moment.

The Gamecocks are his program now.