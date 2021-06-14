Frank Martin's Gamecocks will feature many new faces this season

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin has never preferred to update his team one press release at a time. If someone leaves or someone enters, he likes to wait until everything’s done before he says anything.

With the transfer portal still bursting, moves could still happen. But South Carolina’s basketball roster appears set for next season.

Eight players are gone, eight have arrived, and there was an assistant coach change, so the Gamecocks will look much different.

“I’m excited for what we can put together,” Martin said in April. “I think I’m going to bet on myself that I’ll figure this one out.”

Martin is entering his 10th season after the self-described worst year of his 29-year head-coaching career. Racked by COVID-19 to himself and his roster, the Gamecocks stumbled to a 6-15 season that had Martin’s future in question.

He was given a contract extension after a strange sequence of events but once it was in place, all focus turned to his next season. Yes, it will be an unfamiliar team, but unfamiliar doesn’t mean “bad” or “rebuilding” or any of the other terms used to describe a squad that doesn’t have a lot of proven talent.

If the Gamecocks again miss the NCAA Tournament, as they have 73 times in 82 previous tries since the tournament was created, it will be nothing new and most likely because there are so many new faces on the roster.

If they have a successful year? It’s all Martin, who coached all of those new faces and a few key veterans to it.

Who's gone

Leading scorer A.J. Lawson unsurprisingly stayed in the NBA Draft this year after two straight seasons of considering going pro, then returning to school. Walk-on Nathan Nelson, who played valuable minutes during his career, is likewise pursuing a professional path by enrolling in law school.

Six players entered the NCAA transfer portal. Little-used guard Trey Anderson is headed to San Jose State while T.J. Moss and Trae Hannibal, two of the point guards the Gamecocks used to little avail, chose McNeese State and Murray State, respectively.

A third point guard who had a difficult time finding consistency, Seventh Woods, also entered the transfer portal with no set destination. Jalyn McCreary, a forward who would have played major minutes next season, enrolled at South Florida.

Justin Minaya, a four-year player who was productive despite several injuries, announced his intention to transfer if he didn’t go pro first. He has signed with Providence and isn’t on the NBA’s early entry draft list.

Assistant coach Bruce Shingler departed to take a similar job at Maryland. He was on staff for five years and took over for Martin during a loss at LSU this past season when Martin had his second bout with COVID.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Who's new

Martin signed three incoming freshmen during the November signing period.

Jacobi Wright, a 6-2 guard from Greenville, averaged over 17 points and five assists per game as a junior. Devin Carter, a 6-4 guard from New Hampshire who is the son of NBA veteran Anthony Carter, averaged nearly 30 points and over eight rebounds per game as a junior.

Ta’Quan Woodley, a 6-7 forward from New Jersey, averaged around eight points and 10 rebounds as a junior. He blocked 71 shots in 30 games.

The Gamecocks had another commitment from forward Carlous Williams but he did not qualify to enroll.

Martin played the transfer portal and landed five players. A.J. Wilson is a 6-7 forward from George Mason who became the Patriots’ career leader in blocked shots last season. He averaged over eight points and five rebounds per game.

“I loved him in high school because of the aggression that he played with, but offensively he was very under-developed at that stage,” Martin said. “He chases that ball, man.”

James Reese, a 6-4 guard from Columbia who prepped at A.C. Flora High, started out at Buffalo and then went to Odessa College (Texas) before landing at North Texas. Reese averaged nearly 11 points and over four rebounds per game while leading the team in 3-pointers and steals.

Chico Carter is another Columbian who played at Cardinal Newman High before heading to Murray State. A 6-2 guard, he averaged over 12 points per game last year.

“Coming out of high school, I always looked back at those two and say, ‘I think I made a mistake because I didn’t offer those two a scholarship,’” Martin said.

Erik Stevenson, a 6-3 guard from Washington after beginning his career at Wichita State, had over nine points and three rebounds per game last year. He lit up USC for 19 points in a 70-47 Wichita State win two years ago.

“Another ball-hawk, another guy that can shoot. Erik’s a dynamic personality, he’s aggressive,” Martin said. “He single-handedly destroyed us.”

The fifth was a very familiar name. Brandon Martin, Martin’s son, came to play for his father after three years at USC Upstate. He’s a 6-5 forward who averaged over five points and two boards for the Spartans.

Who's returning

The Gamecocks received a huge lift when Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant, their second and third-leading scorers from last year, dabbled in the NBA Draft waters but decided to come back to school. Bryant is one of the most electrifying athletes in the SEC and Couisnard was an all-SEC freshman before a dreadful shooting slump last year.

Center Wildens Leveque also returns after starting 15 games last year, when he took over for Alanzo Frink. Frink began the year as starting center but only played three games, then was lost for the rest of the season due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Martin expects Frink to be fully healthy this year.

Mike Green, Ja’Von Benson, Ford Cooper and Tre-Vaughn Minott also return.

“I learned a lot this past season. I’m excited about what’s in front of us, I’m excited to move forward,” Martin said. “I was really unhappy with what I did this year.”