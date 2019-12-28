COLUMBIA — Only a fool would continue to do the same thing when it is clearly not working.
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin always pokes fun at himself for not being the smartest guy in the room, but he’s definitely no fool. It’s why as the Gamecocks struggled to a 6-4 record with their offense in shackles, he took advantage of the lengthy breaks he had between games over the holiday break.
“Whatever we were doing was not being very productive,” Martin said. “Credit the guys, because nobody hung their head.”
No, and everybody won. The Gamecocks beat Clemson and No. 9 Virginia, each on the road, after Martin switched A.J. Lawson and Jair Bolden.
Bolden, imported from George Washington last year to play point guard after Tre Campbell departed, wasn’t playing badly. Neither was Lawson, considered by some to be a first-round NBA draft talent.
But overall, the offense sputtered. Lawson got his points, Bolden was serviceable, but something wasn’t working.
Lawson can handle the ball, as he did last year. But Martin was also wary that when Lawson did last year, it took away a lot of his explosiveness, a lot of what makes him that NBA talent. Keeping the ball in his hands and telling him to direct the offense limited him from being most of the offense.
“I don’t think playing at the point, the way people are defending us, I think it was real difficult to get (Bolden) shots,” Martin said. “By putting A.J. at the point, I think it puts the ball in the hands of A.J., who’s very aggressive on offense, and then allows us to be more aggressive as we run offense.”
The switch came against Clemson, and Lawson responded with 20 points. His aggression from the top, able to take the ball to the cup or pass to the wings as the defense collapsed on him in the paint, freed the Gamecocks’ other shooters — and, to shake the early season trend, they made them.
Bolden benefited from not having to multi-task, freed from pointing his teammates into different spots and getting the ball to them. Lawson found him, and he scored 32 points in two games, including six 3-pointers.
The Cavaliers, one of the nation’s best defensive teams the past decade, never knew what hit them. They concentrated on disrupting Lawson, and then Bolden couldn’t miss; they stuck a man on Bolden and Lawson wound up with 14 points.
“I feel like A.J.’s more of a driver, so that aggression on the point helps us a lot,” power forward Maik Kotsar said “Jair’s obviously a really good shooter, so if A.J. threatens the paint and can pass it out to Jair to make the 3, it helps us.”
The Gamecocks host Stetson on Monday for their final non-conference game and have another lengthy break before SEC play begins with a home game against Florida. The guard rotation is working and should remain.
Although if it starts to get figured out by the opponent, more changes could be in store. The Gamecocks may not play their best but they won’t play the fool.