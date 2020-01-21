COLUMBIA — Seven different teams have been ranked No. 1, which ties an Associated Press record. There’s no telling who will win on any given night, not in a year where Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin, Kentucky lost at home to Evansville and the only team that remains unscathed is 19-0 San Diego State.

South Carolina seemed to be the one team not taking advantage of the sport’s parity, dropping two games it wasn’t supposed to lose and then not winning games that it should have won.

Yet after Jermaine Couisnard banked in a 3-pointer to take out No. 10 Kentucky, and the Gamecocks handily whipped a Texas A&M team that went to overtime against LSU, it’s caught up. USC is a prime example of the unpredictable nature of college basketball this season.

One never knows which edition of the Gamecocks will show up from night to night.

“If you take Dec. 30 and you put an X over it, we’ve actually played really well. Even against Houston, I thought we played hard enough to win, we just didn’t make any shots,” coach Frank Martin said. “It’s hard to convince people that you played well and lose. We all judge based on the score, and I get it, I don’t need people to explain to me how my job works. The idea is to win, not lose.”

That Dec. 30 loss to Stetson continues to glare, but USC is starting to notch some wins that can cover it. Beating Kentucky and Virginia will earn a couple of blue ribbons from the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Continuing to contribute to basketball being turned upside down? The Gamecocks can do that, too, especially with Wednesday’s game at No. 16 Auburn.

But which team will show up? The one that’s not a great shooting team, has trouble defending the player with the ball and is one of the country’s worst free-throw shooting squads?

Or the one with a potential first-round NBA draft pick in guard A.J Lawson that’s getting a terrific senior year from forward Maik Kotsar, and drilled a school record-tying 16 3-pointers against Texas A&M?

“It’s been pretty tough for me. I haven’t played my best offensively,” said Lawson, who broke out of his slump against the Aggies. “Seeing the ball go in at Texas A&M felt really good for me and my confidence.”

Recent history favors USC, having beaten the Tigers four of the last six times. The Gamecocks have also won their last two games this season while Auburn, which was undefeated, got popped by Alabama, then Florida, in back-to-back games.

USC is also 4-1 on the true road this season, the only loss at Tennessee last week by one point. Martin likes how his team has played while understanding that results are the only thing that matters, but after a game at A&M where everything went in, it’s a good time to keep playing.

“I don’t think our team is any different than most teams in the country,” Martin said. “I think there were going to be some inconsistencies with how we’d play, since basketball is a game of guard play.”

They were unable to put a stretch of strong basketball together but snapped that with the win against Kentucky. With the rest of the field as wide open as it was on Day 1 of the season, the Gamecocks see no reason why they can’t still challenge for greatness.