COLUMBIA — The crowd booed. Colonial Life Arena’s denizens were annoyed as South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson dribbled away the clock.
They weren’t mad at the home team. The No. 4 Gamecocks blistered No. 13 Kentucky, 99-72, in their SEC opener on Thursday.
They wanted 100 points. As Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley echoed afterward, it was about the only thing to complain about after USC’s domination.
But there’s still a long way to go, and Staley, as magnificently as her team played, has to find a few issues to correct just so the Gamecocks don’t peak too soon.
“I’m approaching it like, ‘We’re not a very good basketball team,’ by paying attention to the details. You never know when youth will show up,” Staley said. “But we’ll keep riding it. We go as far as (our upperclassmen) lead us.”
If USC plays the rest of the season like it did Thursday …
Well, that’s exactly what Staley is trying to avoid. Don’t think what could be, because it takes away from what is.
Which is a team that placed six in double figures, shot 61 percent from the field and unleashed its snarling defense on Kentucky.
“After each practice, just have a goal. We have a goal and we work toward it,” said freshman Brea Beal, who scored 15 points. “We’re going to be tired but we just got to keep working and pushing each other.”
The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) dominated from tip to finish, a juggernaut performance in what was expected to be one of its toughest games. Beal spearheaded the defense on Kentucky star Rhyne Howard (who scored 28 points but missed more shots than she made, and turned the ball over six times) while USC’s superior speed and towering presence out-scored Kentucky 60-24 in the paint.
It was a laugher early and never let up, especially when USC scored less than four seconds before the third-quarter buzzer. Somehow, with Kentucky inbounding, the Gamecocks got a steal, two passes, a dribble and a layup before the clock to set a 27-point lead.
“I was just actually talking to (assistant coach Jolette Law) on the bench, saying, ‘I’m not going to drink the Kool-Aid,’ ” Staley said. “I tell our team when they play well, I tell them when we’re locked in. I coach from when we’re not.”
No Christmas rust
The Gamecocks had six steals among their eight forced turnovers in the first quarter. They want to play great defense instead of just listening how to do it.
“That was our goal for the game,” Beal said. “Once we pressure, we kind of force them to turn over the ball and get layups off of that.”
Patience pays off
Center Aliyah Boston had struggled the past four games as teams began double- and triple-teaming her once she got the ball in the post. She couldn’t finish through contact and often missed when expecting contact but not getting it.
She had 14 points Thursday and only missed two shots.
“I’ve been working on patience and being able to see the court when the double comes,” she said.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at Alabama at 6 p.m. Sunday.