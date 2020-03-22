Former Gamecocks, Tigers on the move in NFL roster reconstruction

The sporting world is shut down but NFL roster reconstruction carries on. The league’s free agency and trade markets are booming, and have already affected several familiar names from state colleges.
Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre “Nuk” Hopkins was a centerpiece of the biggest trade involving a Palmetto State player after Houston swapped him to Arizona for injury-prone running back David Johnson, with future draft picks included on each side.
Hopkins, a two-time All-Pro in his prime, is headed to the Cardinals to play in one of the most innovative offenses in the NFL, and was obtained for a player that had saddled Arizona with a hefty contract and was riddled with health issues.
Hopkins, a native of Central, has three years and $39.9 million left on his contract and reportedly desired a renegotiation. Houston traded him instead, gifting Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald another weapon for coach Kliff Kingsbury’s dynamic playbook.
“Can’t wait!!” Hopkins Tweeted with a photo of himself, Murray and Fitzgerald.
First-round draft pick Hayden Hurst was traded from Baltimore to Atlanta, allowing the former Gamecock to move much closer to his Jacksonville home. He is set to make nearly $1.5 million next season, then close to $2 million in 2021.
“He is fired up,” said Perry Orth, one of Hurst’s closest friends who was instrumental in getting him to USC after a failed minor-league baseball career. “He loved being in Baltimore but he’s really excited to get to Atlanta.”
Hurst’s goal is to play well enough to earn a lucrative second contract, which would financially set him up for life. He will turn 27 in August after his circuitous route to football, and being closer to USC should allow him to attend more Gamecock games.
“I think we’ll see him a lot more often,” Orth said.
Others:
• Robert Quinn (Fort Dorchester High) signed with Chicago, his fourth team in four seasons, for $70 million over five years.
• Shaq Lawson (Clemson, Lake Wylie) signed with Miami for three years and $30 million.
• D.J. Reader (Clemson) is now the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL. He chose Cincinnati and a four-year, $53 million deal after four years in Houston.
• Damiere Byrd (USC), who resuscitated his career in Arizona last year, signed a one-year deal with New England. He’ll be one of the wideouts vying for completions in the first year post-Tom Brady.
• B.J. Goodson (Clemson, Lamar) signed a one-year deal with Cleveland after three years with the Giants and one with the Packers.
• Brandon Shell (USC, Goose Creek) signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Seattle. He was drafted by the New York Jets and played four years there.
• Antonio Hamilton (S.C. State, Johnston) chose a one-year deal with Super Bowl champion Kansas City. An undrafted free agent in 2016, Hamilton caught on with Oakland for two seasons and the New York Giants for the past two.
• Pharoh Cooper (USC) was picked up by the Carolina Panthers after a career resurgence. A Pro Bowler in 2017 for the L.A. Rams, Cooper was injured and then released the next season. He was picked up by the Cardinals, released after two games, then signed and released by Cincinnati in September. The Cardinals took a second chance on Cooper and he responded with 25 catches, 25 kick returns and 17 punt returns.
• D.J. Swearinger (USC, Greenwood) signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with New Orleans.
• Johnathan Joseph, Ryan Succop and Darian Stewart, all USC alums, are free agents and looking for new teams.
• Benjamin Watson (Rock Hill) announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.