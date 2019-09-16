It hasn’t taken long for former South Carolina star Deebo Samuel to make his presence felt in the NFL.

And that’s probably what the San Francisco 49ers intended when they took him earlier this year in the second round of the NFL draft.

After a meek introduction to the league in Week 1, Samuel came up big on Sunday to help the Niners rout Cincinnati, 41-17.

The former Gamecock posted a team-high five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. He now has 8 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Highlights from former Gamecocks

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots – 2 tackles and an interception in 43-0 win over Miami

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals – 6 catches for 45 yards in 23-17 loss to Baltimore

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Arizona Cardinals – 5 tackles in 23-17 loss to Baltimore

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints – 2 catches for 25 yards in 27-9 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens – 1 catch for 1 yard and a touchdown in 23-17 win over Arizona