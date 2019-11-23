COLUMBIA — He’s said it on numerous occasions.

“It’s a results business, and we haven’t won enough,” South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says. "The only stat that matters is wins.”

With a 4-7 record, the Gamecocks don’t have enough of them this year, surely. But USC president Bob Caslen’s statement Wednesday made it clear that Muschamp will be back next year, and that pleased two of his former players.

“Obviously, he hasn’t won as many games as he’d like, but you can tell some of the good things that are going on,” former quarterback Perry Orth said. “The program as a whole, we seem to be on easier ground. To be honest, how good would the last two years have been if we stayed healthy, last year on defense and this year on offense?”

“Every program has a bad year,” agreed former linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams. “He had a couple of teams that could have really been dominant, except for the injuries. It’s a good thing they’re allowing him to have one bad year and see how he can turn it around.”

Muschamp's players love him and haven’t lost faith despite all of the disappointments. There have been very few instances of public player missteps, and Muschamp has swiftly handled those rare occasions.

One has to fully know how low the program had sunk in the waning days of Steve Spurrier to appreciate how Muschamp has lifted it from that abyss and got it sailing again. Recruiting is going well, his players graduate, and while there have been two minor NCAA violations under his tenure, both were due to assistant coaches’ actions, not his.

Yet it is, as he says, a results business, and while the results have been more good than bad, the losses are beginning to outnumber the wins. The Gamecocks have only beaten two AP Top 25 teams in four seasons, and consistent problems have hovered over the last two years. Rampant injuries and offensive stagnation are the anchor toward truly moving forward.

But as Orth and Allen-Williams said, he deserved better than to have his fate played out in public by the decision-makers this week, and they endorse and understand why USC officials knew it was right to give him a chance to pull out of the nosedive.

“I think he’s trending upward,” Allen-Williams said. “He’s one injury-free season away from bringing at least an SEC East championship to USC. I really believe that.”

Orth is an interesting case study. He would have the most reason to despise Muschamp after beginning his senior year as starting quarterback, then losing his gig to freshman Brandon McIlwain, regaining the spot for a game and losing it again, permanently, to Jake Bentley.

“It was tough after I had started early, but I understood and he was never anything but gracious to me,” Orth said. “Also when I was playing and Hurricane Matthew was about to hit Jacksonville, my parents had to evacuate.

“He helped my parents, my grandmother and my dog get a hotel room at the last minute, right downtown. He made sure they were taken care of.”

It’s been a disappointing and frustrating year on the field, but the USC brass felt Muschamp could fix it next year, even though there were times when it appeared Caslen, USC's Board and athletics director Ray Tanner weren't on the same page.

All seem to have reached a common road. Regardless of what happens next week against No. 3 Clemson, Muschamp's job is safe.

“I think that’s a great decision,” Allen-Williams said. “I love coach Muschamp and I love the direction he’s taking the program.”