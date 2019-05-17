ROCK HILL — Spencer Lanning knows it’s coming. There will be the day when his daughter, Bella, looks up her dad on the Internet and there it will be.
“It was one of those things that when it happened, it was crazy. Then afterwards, it was teetering on the brink of annoying. Now I’m good with it,” Lanning said with a smile. “Everybody’s got their 15 minutes of fame. Seems like mine ended up being 30 or an hour.”
Millions of people saw it live on television in 2014. Millions more have seen the videos since. Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown breaks away on a punt return and is racing past Cleveland’s defenders. Lanning, the punter, gets in front of him.
Pow!
For whatever reason, Brown tried to hurdle Lanning and his right cleat connects with Lanning’s facemask. The technical explanation is Brown wanted to jump over Lanning, Lanning went back on his haunches to try and slow Brown down and his helmet was in the wrong place at exactly the wrong time as Brown’s foot was looking for a landing.
The viral explanation? Brown was Daniel LaRusso to Lanning’s Johnny Lawrence in the last scene of “The Karate Kid.”
“It’s crazy, crazy, crazy,” Lanning said, shaking his head.
What’s weird is that Lanning actually did make the play. The “tackle” slowed down Brown enough so Cleveland’s pursuing defenders could get him on the ground. And Brown got flagged for unnecessary roughness then, with an $8,200 fine coming the next week.
But after the game (Cleveland lost 30-27), the kick was all anyone wanted to talk about. It will never go away.
There’s so much to boast about from Lanning's career, which earned him induction into the York County Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday in a class that included former Tennessee quarterback Justin Worley and Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney.
Once one of the state’s best soccer prospects, a wrecked knee turned Lanning back to football. At South Carolina, he went from walk-on to starting punter/placekicker and team captain as a senior.
Pro football had him bouncing around to six NFL teams over seven stops (plus a four-game stint in the United Football League), the life of a nomadic waived-and-claimed-and-waived-again kicker. Yet he got a shot in Cleveland in 2013, made the team and played the next two full seasons as the Browns’ punter.
He has highlights. He left USC as a record-holder in career punting average (since passed by Sean Kelly) and made a few key tackles as a Gamecock. His stop of Marshay Greene in 2009 on a long return helped USC beat fourth-ranked Ole Miss, 16-10.
“Spencer Lanning had a sensational game,” Steve Spurrier said then. “We gave him a game ball because he had a sensational tackle on the punt return.”
“The man with two last names,” as Spurrier coined him, played 33 NFL games and even threw a touchdown pass, connecting with Jordan Cameron on a fake field goal in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. These days he works in real estate development in Upstate New York.
There’s things he misses about the game, the off-the-field stuff like walking into a hospital room and seeing a patient’s eyes light up just because Lanning was wearing a Browns jersey.
“Somebody asked me today if I ever thought it would have been possible. Nah,” Lanning said. “Even when I was right on the cusp, I never thought it was possible. It almost seems like a different life, to be honest.”
The kick is part of it, but he can laugh about it and embrace it. Bella just turned 2 so it will be some time until she finds it.
Wife Brittany is a former Miss New York City. Lanning was part of USC’s only SEC East championship team. He played two full seasons at the highest level of professional football.
Life is good for the former Gamecock, who got kicked and kicked back.