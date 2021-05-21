Former Gamecock Jaycee Horn welcomes scrutiny of being Panthers' top draft pick

CHARLOTTE — The questions began as soon as the Carolina Panthers announced their first-round draft pick.

Former South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn was definitely a first-round talent, but the Panthers, coming off a 5-11 season, needed much more than a cornerback. A backup running back, a true gamebreaker at receiver, more beef on the offensive and defensive lines. Those all seemed to be much more pressing concerns for a team with the No. 8 selection in the NFL Draft.

Another question rose as the draft progressed. The Panthers addressed their quarterback situation much earlier in the offseason, trading draft picks to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold.

Yet there were quarterbacks available at No. 8. Specifically, Justin Fields was available.

The same Justin Fields who blistered Clemson in a College Football Playoff game (before getting shut down by Alabama in the title game) and fit the mold of the new breed of NFL quarterback – a rusher/passer like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, two of the last three league MVPs. The Panthers had experience with that as well, riding former QB and pass/rush extraordinaire Cam Newton to an MVP season and a Super Bowl berth in 2015.

Take a quarterback? Trade back to perhaps get more immediate help now and still get a first-rounder?

No. The Panthers stuck with No. 8 and chose the first defensive player in the draft. Again, nothing against Horn’s ability. The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn blew away the pre-draft testing.

But …

A cornerback? At No. 8? Horn has not signed a contract yet, but the estimate is four years for $21.2 million, including a signing bonus of $12.7 million.

“He was just too good, too good a fit for us. The options didn’t match walking away from Jaycee, and that was why we didn’t do it,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer explained on draft night. “His potential is unlimited. The immediate impact is why we did it.”

Horn knows all about the pressure and expectations. He heard it through three years at USC, where until a National Defensive Player of the Week performance against Auburn last season, he was “a strong cornerback who has no career interceptions.” He heard it when he abruptly quit the season with three games to go after the head coach he signed to play under was fired, leading to an avalanche of social-media abuse.

Horn heard all of it, and wants that pressure. He even added some by saying he chose to wear jersey No. 8 because of his draft pick and his favorite athlete.

“When I got to the NFL, I planned on wearing 24 to honor Kobe (Bryant),” Horn said. “With the single digits coming, he wore 8 too, and 24 was already taken (with Carolina). I was the eighth pick, Kobe wore No. 8, so it kind of just lined up.”

The late Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, gave himself the nickname “Black Mamba.” It took seconds for the Panthers to seize Horn’s words and photoshop the deadly snake draped across Horn’s shoulder pads and twined down his left arm.

Horn will be expected to take the field for his first game and be a Deion Sanders/Rod Woodson cocktail with a splash of Ronnie Lott. Never mind that by already comparing himself to Bryant, Horn is inviting more criticism every time he misses a read or has a pick bounce off his mitts.

“The whole mamba mentality deal, how he just looked at everybody and dominated the game for so long. Just the way he trained and his whole thought process, really was what made me gravitate toward him,” Horn said. “I feel that’s a mindset you should have. Especially a game like football. Having the mindset to go out there and lock in, even off the field, prepare the right way and dominate when it’s time.”

Horn looked good during a brief rookie minicamp last week, with organized team activities restarting next week. The Panthers will have sporadic workout days before a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Horn missed being part of a team as he began training after leaving USC. While preparing for the NFL combine, he worked more on speed than technique, filled his empty hours by watching film and indulging in Madden online football. Of course, he played as the Panthers, he said with a wink.

Now?

He realizes the hype around him and the fingers poised to Tweet the second he doesn’t make a play. Horn is working to avoid that from happening.

“It felt kind of weird when I was by myself, training and getting ready for the combine. But now that I’m back on a team, it feels like everything’s getting back to normal for me, it’s just on a professional level now,” Horn said. “I’m happy to be in the spot I’m in.”

That spot comes with a light.