Former Gamecock great Connor Shaw describes himself as the "oldest 28-year-old in the game."

"Had two kids right out of the gate, going to (the NFL) in Cleveland and Chicago, going back to Greenville and having seven or eight months at Furman, and then getting into private business the last two years," the former South Carolina quarterback said Wednesday. "It's been a bit of the road more traveled."

Shaw plans to use that perspective as the new director of player development for Gamecock football, replacing another USC legend, former running back Marcus Lattimore, who plans to further his education abroad, studying psychology in Europe.

Shaw, who played quarterback at USC under Steve Spurrier from 2010 to 2013, was introduced at a Wednesday press conference by Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp in Columbia.

Muschamp said Shaw's was the first name he thought of when he learned that Lattimore was leaving the post.

"Our players know who Connor is, and they know of his playing days here and what he accomplished on the field," Muschamp said. "But what I'm excited about is what Connor is going to bring them off the field.

"His experiences as a Gamecock and being one of the greats of all time here is a huge part of it. But when you meet Connor and see how authentic and how real he is, you see what he will be able to do with his mentorship toward our student-athletes."

Shaw spent a couple of injury-hampered seasons in the NFL with Cleveland and Chicago, making one start for the Browns in 2014. He was hired as an assistant coach at Furman, but worked there for about seven months before going into private business. He said he's always aspired to return to USC in some capacity.

"When you talk about developing a plan for our student-athletes, that resonates with me," Shaw said. "I felt like I did that in the back end of my career, almost after my playing days were over. I kind of bounced around a little bit, but it was important for me to develop as a professional outside of football — develop a skill set that I needed, understand how to be more financially responsible, understand how to manage my time and schedule better, and filter through opportunities that are worthwhile or not.

"All of those things I've learned, I feel like I can help guide some of these players who are going through the same thing."

Shaw won 27 games as USC's starting quarterback, finishing as the program's career leader in completion percentage (65.5 percent), and is second in career passing touchdowns (56) and fourth in career passing yards (6,074).

Lattimore was not at Wednesday's press conference, but posted a note on Twitter about his departure from USC.

"Gamecocks, Your unconditional support is something I value and cherish," Lattimore wrote. "This SC soil is what made me, but now it's time I dive in. I'm stepping down to study trauma, travel, write, volunteer, and wherever I am, help young athletes understand themselves better.

"Grateful for the opportunity that Coach Muschamp gave me. I'm also thankful for the young men in the locker room who allowed me to be a small part of their life. Growth demands confrontation of thy self. Looking in the mirror was painful because I didn't like what I saw. At all.

"However, what you discover in return is a whole new person. A new perception of life. Uninterested in statuses and societies' unrealistic expectations. Free of judgement, only acceptance for all. A profound realization of the one thing (that) connects us all."

Shaw will take over Lattimore's work with USC's "Beyond Football" program for players.

"Step one is for me to just get to know them, understand who they are, where they’re from, what they’re studying, what are their passions and hobbies, so we can feed that," Shaw said. "The more I get to know them and more I get to understand the dynamic of the locker room and (be) kind of that mediator between the coaching staff, someone they can trust. That’s a position that I don’t take lightly, I take very seriously, and look forward to developing those relationships."

Notes

• Muschamp said spring practice will begin on Feb. 26, with the spring game set for April 4 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

• Muschamp indicated he has spoken to candidates to replace linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who has been named co-defensive coordinator at Texas. He said Kyle Krantz, a former defensive assistant recently moved to an analyst's role, is a candidate for the on-field coaching job.

"I talked to several people over the weekend, a couple guys yesterday and a guy today," Muschamp said. We’ll make the best decision for South Carolina.”

• Gamecock coaches will be back on the road recruiting beginning Friday, with some recruits due on campus for unofficial visits this weekend. USC also is working toward the second signing date in February to add to the class of 17 recruits signed in December. USC commitments Alex Huntley and Jordan Burch, both from Hammond School, have yet to sign their letters of intent.

“We have a good plan in place as far as the guys we feel like we need to sign in February,” Muschamp said, adding, “We’ll be back on the road Friday and we have a big weekend this weekend with some good players coming into town unofficially.”