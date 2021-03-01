COLUMBIA — South Carolina baseball legend Kip Bouknight found himself in hot water on Feb. 28 for a remark he made while broadcasting the Gamecocks’ 8-7 win over Clemson.

Bouknight, the program’s winningest pitcher and recipient of the 2000 Golden Spikes Award, used the term “retarded” to describe the powerful hitting of USC’s Wes Clarke, who hit his nation-leading seventh and eighth home runs. He immediately apologized during the broadcast, and afterward via Twitter.

“I'd like to apologize for my comment in reference to Wes Clarke's stellar early season performance during today's telecast. The comment, although not intentional whatsoever, was completely inappropriate. Period,” Bouknight Tweeted. “There is nowhere in my heart that finds it ok to be insensitive to those with special needs. I would never do that. I am deeply sorry and remorseful and again I apologize to everyone.”

Bouknight does color analysis when USC games are on SEC Network Plus, the league’s streaming platform. As such, he is considered an employee of the athletics department.

USC condemned the remark in a statement, calling it inappropriate and unacceptable, and said it was being addressed internally.

“Gamecock Athletics adheres to the Carolinian Creed, the university’s value statement, which respects the dignity of all persons,” the statement said.

Bouknight has since been reaching out via Twitter to parents with special-needs children to personally apologize or set up meetings in which he can do the same.

“I certainly agree I don’t think he meant anything by it. I think he’s probably a good person,” said Barry Coats, President/CEO of South Carolina Special Olympics. “I’m sure he understands that and as soon as it happened, shortly thereafter he was very apologetic and I think he’ll do the right thing.”

Coats, also a parent of a special-needs child, mentioned Special Olympics’ “End the R Word Campaign,” which aims to get people to realize how hurtful that word can be to those with special needs. That program is a big part of the annual rally the organization holds at the S.C. Statehouse on the last Tuesday of every March (Disability Awareness Month), which draws 2,000 students and supporters from all around the state.

That celebration has to be virtual this year, but Coats would welcome Bouknight helping out or speaking.

“Sometimes bad things happen and a lot of good things can come out of it,” Coats said. “He’s on a level to be able to explain to a lot of people why there’s a good side to this, that while what he said was accidental, we have to be aware of our words.”