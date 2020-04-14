Former Gamecock assistant lands at Mississippi State, eager to face dynasty she helped build

Mississippi State hired Nikki McCray-Penson as its new women’s basketball coach because she’s a phenomenal teacher of the game and very familiar with the SEC. In three years, the Tennessee grad transformed Old Dominion from an eight-win team into a 24-6 juggernaut that would have done damage in the NCAA Tournament.

That she served nine years under Dawn Staley as South Carolina rose from a 10-win group of underachievers to one of the country’s best programs wasn’t the main reason MSU picked McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer, who left for Texas.

But after Schaefer led Mississippi State to unprecedented heights but could never quite overcome Staley and the Gamecocks, having McCray-Penson’s familiarity can’t possibly hurt.

“Everybody wants to have a chance to come to one of the premier conferences and this is it,” McCray-Penson said. “Dawn Staley is the National Coach of the Year, so having a chance to go up against her and all of those coaches is great. I’ve only been removed from those coaches for three years, so I still have scouting reports.”

McCray-Penson resigned from USC after the 2017 national championship season to take the ODU job, her first as a head coach. She left behind a program that had become the SEC’s best, and had started seeing MSU begin to challenge it.

USC-MSU has become the best rivalry in the SEC over the past seven years, as Schaefer constructed the Bulldogs into a power and the Gamecocks continued building the mansion for which McCray-Penson helped lay the foundation. One of the two has won the SEC regular-season championship every year since 2013-14 (with Tennessee and USC winning in 2014-15).

Yet it’s Staley and USC with a 12-3 advantage over MSU in head-to-head meetings, including a glittering 5-0 when there’s been the most on the line — four SEC Tournament championships and the 2017 national championship. McCray-Penson surely knows it, as she was on the Gamecocks' staff for three of those five titles.

“When you’re a competitor you don’t have friends. That’s just the way it is,” McCray-Penson said. “Dawn and I have always been like that, even playing against each other in our WNBA careers. We’ll all get together after the game is over.”

Staley and McCray-Penson go way back, the two playing together on two Olympic teams and against each other in pro basketball. Staley tabbed McCray-Penson from Western Kentucky as one of her assistants when she took the USC job in 2008.

"For nine seasons I got to see Nikki's work ethic, basketball knowledge and ability to connect and develop relationships,” Staley said in a statement. “Mississippi State is getting a proven recruiter, passionate coach and winner who is committed to the success of student-athletes on and off the court."

When McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, Staley was the first to be by her side. She recovered, flourished and was on the floor when the Gamecocks cut down the nets in Dallas in 2017, after a national championship win over Mississippi State.

“When I came to the Olympic team, there are certain people that you gravitate to. A lot of my successes have come, especially on the playing field, through her,” McCray-Penson said. “We’re sisters. I can call her and she would be there at the drop of a dime. I always tell her there’s nothing that she and I have not ever been through together.”

They’re “frenemies” now, sort of. The only animosity will be when they play each other.

There was already heat on the USC-MSU rivalry but this will make it more so.

“This program is one of the best programs in the country. This is a top-10 program and nothing has changed about that,” McCray-Penson said. “I want to win national championships, and we will.”

With that, she was off to coordinate her move from Virginia to Starkville, to get her arms around her returning team and incoming recruits and begin planning. Schaefer made the Bulldogs great and McCray-Penson plans to make them greater.