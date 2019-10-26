KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If South Carolina can ever put it all together, it can be a pretty good football team.
Until then, it will live with what it’s become in coach Will Muschamp’s four seasons — a team with nice highs and painful lows, and one that is consistently inconsistent.
There were numerous misfires in Saturday’s 41-21 debacle at Tennessee, but two that stood out because the Gamecocks gave away 14 points to Tennessee on two easily controlled situations.
Marquez Callaway returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown for the Vols’ first lead of the game. Tennessee blocked a punt and recovered in the end zone for the Vols’ final touchdown.
“We haven’t had those issues before. We’ve been really good on special teams in our four years,” Muschamp said. “We just need to go back and evaluate.”
Punter Joseph Charlton (who has All-American numbers) hit a line drive punt that didn’t get the arc necessary for USC’s coverage teams to surround the returner. Then the Gamecocks had a “safe” coverage called and the Vols ran right through it.
In layman’s terms, just another problem on the pile. USC always seems to get a handle on one issue only to see another rise.
The offense was settling in with new quarterback Ryan Hilinski and a renewed running game. Top rusher Rico Dowdle missed Saturday with a sprained knee and Hilinski had his fifth straight so-so game.
The defense had improved with a third linebacker instead of a fifth defensive back on the field. Linebacker Ernest Jones got hurt Saturday, not that Tennessee was having trouble moving up and down the field anyway, and that exacerbated the weaknesses.
Now it’s the special teams that need work. How much can Muschamp and his staff do in less than a week before the next game?
The answer has to be severe, otherwise Muschamp faces another problem that’s been discussed this year.
The sparks under his seat were extinguished after a win at No. 3 Georgia two weeks ago.
They’re beginning to glow again.