SAN ANTONIO — With a new championship net around her neck, Dawn Staley accepted the compliments and proudly credited her South Carolina team.

Her Gamecocks would rightly celebrate their third Final Four berth in the last six women's NCAA Tournaments. But it would be the same muted party it’s been in the quarantine bubble because they know what’s at stake if they get too happy and risk what they’ve accomplished.

“There is not a contingency to slide the tournaments back,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said March 31, the day after South Carolina clinched a spot in the women's Final Four with a 62-34 victory over Texas.

“If an individual or a team would sadly have to move out of the location because of the local health authorities — not the NCAA, it’s not our determination, it’s theirs — determined that they couldn’t participate, then they would have to forfeit the game and we would move on.”

Emmert was asked if the NCAA had an emergency plan to delay or postpone the men’s or women’s Final Four in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak within one of the teams. The College Football Playoff did, and was at least considering pushing the national championship game back a week after coronavirus issues erupted among Ohio State’s squad, but the CFP is not controlled by the NCAA.

The NCAA has the same approach for all of its 65 championships this year. It worked with a national advisory board for COVID-19 protocols and then tweaked them based on local and state requirements at each location.

The result was a blanket conclusion. If a team is affected by the virus, it’s out of the tournament. Even in a basketball Final Four setting.

“That would be tragic, obviously,” Emmert said. “It’s why we’ve worked so hard to have protocols in place to avoid that circumstance.”

The men’s tournament had to do it in the first round. VCU, because of positive tests, forfeited its game with Oregon State on March 25.

It would be a logistical nightmare to reschedule games in the round of 64 or Sweet 16, all the way up to the Final Four. But the final weekend is three games, like the CFP was three games.

Ohio State was hit with COVID-19 before the Jan. 11 national championship game against Alabama, and there was talk of potentially moving the game to Jan. 18. But the game was held as scheduled, albeit with the Buckeyes missing three starters, and the Crimson Tide won, 52-24.

The NCAA couldn’t take that path. It had to have a joint resolution for all of its championships.

“We’re at a place now where teams have been testing daily for, a lot of these athletes, forever. They’ve been incredibly good about following all the protocols,” Emmert said. “It’s been really, really impressive how hard they’re working to maintain public safety. And we’re very hopeful we don’t have to confront that issue.”

It’s why Staley was telling her team to stay vigilant. Yes, it’s excessively boring being unable to leave a hotel room except for practice, games and an occasional brief controlled walk around a nearby park.

But it’s necessary.

“They all are able to just put things to the side, focus on the task at hand, and then pick it up when we're done what we're doing,” Staley said. “So that's the commitment that young people have, and people really don't know they're going through those things, but they handle them with so much class.”

The women's Final Four is April 2, with South Carolina facing Stanford at 6 p.m. and Baylor playing Houston at 9:30 p.m. The championship game is April 4.