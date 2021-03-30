SAN ANTONIO — This was the expectation, ever since a year ago. South Carolina knew it was a contender last season, knew a Final Four berth was a given.
The pandemic stole that opportunity. But even with a new team and a new approach, the goal didn’t change. It was hoped for, then expected, then presented.
Then taken.
The Gamecocks advanced to their third Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments on March 30 with a 62-34 trouncing of sixth-seeded Texas. USC (26-4) will play the Stanford/Louisville winner on April 2 in the national semifinals.
It’s a bit eerie how it’s shaping up. This team isn’t nearly as dominant as last year’s, yet here it is. The Gamecocks are playing in Texas, the same state where they won the national championship in their last Final Four appearance.
They once again beat a Vic Schaefer-coached team in the NCAA Tournament, in 2017 the title game over Mississippi State and now the regional title game over Schaefer’s Longhorns. They may have to go through Stanford in the Final Four to get where they want to go, when they topped the Cardinal in the same situation in 2017.
And waiting on the other side is Connecticut, which USC didn’t play in the 2017 tournament but is the only remaining team in this year’s tournament that beat the Gamecocks in the regular season.
“Young people are incredibly resilient. We happened to luck up on some great ones,” coach Dawn Staley said. “They don’t come fully wrapped properly, that is what college is for. Sometimes being successful, you got to go through some things.”
Staley had a point. This wasn’t preordained just because of last year.
Not after having to scratch and claw their way through a difficult season, the COVID pandemic constantly hovering, the team struggling to shoot at times and a brutal injury to top sixth woman Lele Grissett in the SEC Tournament.
Staley also said that one of the assistant coaches lost her mother while USC was in the quarantined bubble in San Antonio, while a player lost her uncle. They each easily could have said that family came first, but chose to stay in Texas for the team.
“It’s been very difficult. We’ve been hit with a lot of different stuff. A lot of teams have not been able to come back from stuff like that,” Regional Most Outstanding Player Zia Cooke said. “We were able to come back and get to the Final Four.”
USC certainly made the regional championship look easy, holding Texas to the first scoreless quarter in NCAA women’s tournament history in the fourth and leaping to an 8-2 lead, every Gamecock point scored by forward Victaria Saxton. The usual suspects were all over the stat sheet: Cooke scored 16 points, Destanni Henderson and Saxton had 12 each. Saxton had eight rebounds to go with her points while Brea Beal yanked eight of her own.
“I really didn’t realize they didn’t score in the fourth quarter. It didn’t feel like that,” Staley said. “I’d say we were just locked in.”
They were, after early struggles. Two starters played all 20 minutes of the first half and the other three played 18 each after the bench, so strong in a Sweet 16 win over Georgia Tech, entered against Texas and did nothing but foul.
Laeticia Amihere picked up two fouls in two minutes and spent most of the first half on the bench, yet exploded in the second half to post a near triple-double. She blocked five shots in just the third quarter and finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and nine blocks.
Post teammate Aliyah Boston had 10, eight and two, but more importantly shut down Texas counterpart Charli Collier. The projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, Collier was a mere 2-10 from the floor for four points with four rebounds.
Boston, Amihere, Saxton and Cooke took four of the five spots on the All-Regional team.
“It’s very surreal for me. I was just out there and staring like, ‘Wow, I’m really here. I’m really going to the Final Four,’” Cooke said. “I don’t want to get my hopes too high up, because we still have two games to go.”
Schaefer fell to 0-6 against Staley and the Gamecocks with a championship on the line, after four SEC Tournaments and the 2017 national title game at Mississippi State.
This was expected, last year and this year. It was much harder to obtain this year. Because of the circumstances of why it didn’t happen last year, Staley will allow her team to celebrate.
A bit. After that it’s back to work.
“We’re going to enjoy this,” Staley said. “You never know when it’s going to be taken away.”
The way Cooke gripped that trophy in the post-game press conference, there was no way that was going to happen this year.