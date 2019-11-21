COLUMBIA — It’s still a young team. No matter how well they play, all that will turn South Carolina’s freshmen into sophomores is getting to next season.

They just don’t look, or play, like typical freshmen.

The No. 5 Gamecocks crushed USC Upstate 112-32 on Thursday, setting a record for points scored under coach Dawn Staley and posting the second-highest margin of victory in program history. USC’s top-ranked recruiting class was, as usual, right in the center of it.

Center Aliyah Boston put up her third double-double in five games, tying for the team lead with her career-high 18 points, while five other Gamecocks scored in double figures. All 11 on the roster played and 10 scored.

“I felt we played 40 minutes, especially from a defensive standpoint,” coach Dawn Staley said. “I thought we locked into what we need. Offensively, we shared the ball.”

Senior point guard Ty Harris scored her 1,000th career point among her 18 points, an accomplishment Staley desired for the four-year starter.

“I did know about it, but I didn’t try to think about it, because whenever I’m pressed or think about scoring, I tend to not play well,” Harris said.

The Gamecocks (5-0) were leading by 46 at the half and never let up, despite playing their subs the entire fourth quarter. The Spartans (3-3) never had a chance, starting the game with a technical foul on a uniform violation (their numbers were judged to be too dark for a green background) and sinking only 10 field goals.

USC has gotten its youth-dominated team up to speed early but is about to face a significant challenge. The Gamecocks start a five-game road swing Sunday at archrival Clemson before heading to the Virgin Islands next week, where they’ll play two Top-25 opponents, including defending national champion Baylor.