COLUMBIA — They were supposed to play Ole Miss, then were told they had Florida instead. This is after eight of fifth-ranked South Carolina’s 11 players went home for the holidays, opening the possibility of COVID contamination.
The effect of 2020 will continue into 2021, although it’s not as gloomy as it may seem for the USC women's basketball team.
“I think it’s kind of cool, I do. I like the fact that you have to be on your toes,” coach Dawn Staley said. “I think we’re a staff that’s been together, and we know. We know exactly what has to take place if we have to pivot.”
The Gamecocks (5-1) host the Gators (7-1) in their SEC opener on Thursday after the Rebels had to decline due to their own COVID issues. Staley said her team is ready to go, outside of guard Destiny Littleton, who is unavailable after going home for Christmas but should be back soon.
The Gamecocks have nine players not from South Carolina on their roster and were turned loose after a Dec. 17 romp over Temple. Littleton is from California, Laeticia Amihere from Canada.
“Protocol for Canada is if you’re coming from international you have to quarantine, so I was at home with my family the whole time,” Amihere said.
They reported back on Christmas day, preparing for Ole Miss. They were told Sunday that the Rebels were out and Florida was in. Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt were forced to postpone games due to COVID.
But USC’s staff handled it.
“We’ve always planned ahead, we couldn’t plan this far ahead, with Florida (originally scheduled for Feb. 25), but it was kind of cool to see coach (Jolette) Law under pressure a little bit, but she got it done,” Staley said. “We were working on us up until yesterday and that was fun in itself to try and get our players back on track to playing some good basketball.”
Banner to be raised
USC announced it will raise banners for the team’s accomplishments last season before Thursday's game. The SEC regular-season and tournament championship banners are locks but the big banner, which Staley and athletics director Ray Tanner said when the season was scuttled in March would be raised, is the question.
The team’s consensus No. 1 finish in each Top 25 poll is likely to be on the banner rather than any kind of claimed national championship.