Father says Shane Beamer 'more than ready' to be South Carolina head football coach

COLUMBIA — It was always about the work.

“You have to have that personality, but you have to put in the work. He’s done that,” said legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer. “I’m just so proud of him and how he’s handled himself, how he treats people, how he’s in control of situations. I think he’s more than ready for this head coaching job.”

South Carolina did what most expected by bringing Beamer’s son, Shane Beamer, back to Columbia to replace the fired Will Muschamp. Shane was born in Charleston while his father was an assistant coach at The Citadel. He was an assistant at USC under Steve Spurrier from 2007-10.

The the move made sense.

The younger Beamer’s main detractor was this will be his first head coaching job. He has never served as an offensive or defensive coordinator.

Yet he learned under his father, both growing up and working at Virginia Tech for five years. He’s learned from Spurrier and so many others at the various stops in his career.

“He talked about it so many times that this is his dream job,” Frank said. “He knows the Southeastern Conference and knows it’s a tough division and knows there are a lot of tough teams in the Southeastern Conference.”

Frank Beamer, 74, saw it early. Shane had a plastic Fisher-Price walkie-talkie and would stand on the family’s deck, gazing at the other neighborhood children playing football and radioing plays to them. When he was old enough, Frank made Shane his sideline man, in charge of coiling and carrying the cord to Frank’s headset during games.

THE SHANE BEAMER FILE Age: 43 Born: Charleston (father Frank Beamer was an assistant coach at The Citadel) Education: Bachelor’s, Virginia Tech (2000); Master’s, Tennessee (2003) Assistant coaching experience: Georgia Tech (2000); Tennessee (2001-03); Mississippi State (2004-06); South Carolina (2007-10); Virginia Tech (2011-15); Georgia (2016-17); Oklahoma (2018-20) Family: Wife Emily, children Sutton, Olivia, Hunter

Shane took it seriously enough that he would practice with the cord during the week so he wouldn’t make a mistake on Saturday. Then he played and coached for his father as the elder Beamer won 238 games over 29 years.

Calling USC his dream come true, Beamer officially accepted the Gamecocks’ job offer on Dec. 5, the same night USC was finishing a dreadful 2-8 season with a 41-18 stinker at Kentucky. He mentioned during his press conference two days later that his father would be around as he took over, although that may not be in an official role.

Who better but his dad, who started him on this journey, to advise him as he continues it in his heaviest role yet?

“I’ll tell you what: When three of my grandkids live in Charlotte and now three live in Columbia, the person who makes sure I’m around is my wife and his mother,” Frank said. “She loves being around those grandkids. We’ll be close, but he’s going to do a good job of doing what’s right for that program.”

Shane finished his commitment at Oklahoma by remaining with the Sooners through their Big 12 championship win, and shot a quick video for Gamecock fans on the field afterward.

"Cannot wait to get to Columbia tomorrow, get this rolling with you guys," said Shane, 43. "Hope to be in Atlanta and expect to be in Atlanta with you guys soon, celebrating like we're doing out here on the field right now."

Atlanta is the site of the SEC Championship Game. Shane was in his last year on staff the only time USC ever played in it, in 2010.

Due to the Gamecocks not participating in the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID, BeamerBall has officially begun in Columbia.