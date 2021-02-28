COLUMBIA — It was Andrew Eyster standing in with a chance to win the game.
What else was he supposed to do?
Eyster, quickly becoming nicknamed “Clemson-Killer,” smoked his second walk-off RBI single in as many days on Feb. 28, sending No. 16 South Carolina to an 8-7 series-clinching win over the archrival Tigers. It seemed too perfect to fathom, Eyster having another chance to deliver less than 24 hours after he came through with a single to beat Clemson 3-2 in Greenville on Feb. 27.
Yet with two outs and Brady Allen on second base, Eyster took ball one, then smoothly thrust his bat at Evan Estridge’s next offering, just trying to get it somewhere.
And again a Clemson outfielder was left frantically chasing something he knew he couldn’t catch. The ball nestled into the right-center grass as Allen crossed home, causing a garnet wave from the Founders Park dugout to swarm Eyster at second base.
“Pretty much the exact situation with Brady on second and Wes (Clarke) on first. I just don’t think it could have been drawn up any better,” Eyster said. “The ball looked pretty flumptuous and I put a good swing on it and I made good contact.”
Eyster came into the series hitting .455 against Clemson in his career. He had five more hits in the two games.
And not only did he supply the game-winning hit in both games, he also got the game-tying hit in the seventh inning of Game 2. The Gamecocks let a 5-3 lead turn into a 7-5 deficit due to a rash of bad pitching and bad defense, but Eyster’s rope up the middle that skipped off the second-base bag made it 7-7, setting up the ninth.
Clemson coach Monte Lee, in the game for a lifetime, knows it happens like this sometimes. Perhaps not due to the same guy in two days, but it happens.
“The biggest takeaway from the two games is we pitched really well in one of 'em and in the other one, we got a great start,” Lee said. “But just didn't do what we needed to do out of the bullpen, and we swung the bats well today.”
Freshman reliever Will Sanders picked up his second win of the series after wiggling out of a nasty jam in Game 1, then stranding two Clemson runners in the ninth of Game 2. Clarke, continuing his astounding season, hit two home runs, giving him eight in six games.
Coach Mark Kingston was pleased with the series win but knew there was a lot to work on and a long way to go. The Gamecocks’ defense was an adventure in Game 2.
“It’s a great weekend. That’s what it is,” he said. “But this was not a Super Regional weekend. They’re not passing out golden tickets to Omaha after today. There’s a lot of season left, there’s a lot of improving to do.”
Yet even he had to say, with reservation, that it was nearly divine intervention to get Eyster up with the chance to win again, and see him come through.
“When he came up to the plate, we knew he had a shot,” Kingston said. “I don’t want to talk about it too much. It feels like talking about a no-hitter in the seventh inning.”
Eyster, the man of the weekend, reflected on his second series victory over the Tigers.
“It means more to me, the longer I’ve been here and the more I’ve gotten to realize what this rivalry means,” he said. “It means so much to so many people and to be able to help us win those first two games and clinch the series, it means a lot.”
The teams will finish the series on May 11 at Clemson, playing the Feb. 26 game that was postponed due to rain.
Clemson hosts East Tennessee State on March 2 before beginning ACC play with a three-game set hosting Notre Dame on March 5. The Gamecocks play at Winthrop on March 2 and take on Mercer in a three-game set this weekend.