COLUMBIA — It’s there in that video as he persistently, almost angrily, approaches his rehabilitation. It’s there in the mane that drapes his shoulders and the neatly trimmed beard, not as an iconoclastic statement but a bargain he made with himself.

It’s there in the easygoing but hardened, happy but determined attitude he had when he packed up four years of his life to come back home pursuing a job that wasn’t his, with a body that has told him three times that football may not be his calling.

“He had no intentions of just coming here to sit on the sidelines and watch. It’s not Collin Hill,” said Hill’s mother, Missy. “It could be badminton and he would 100 percent be mad if he lost.”

An 11-game starter over four years at Colorado State, Hill’s left knee has been the curse to his blessing of a right arm. He tore the ACL in it for the third time last September.

Yet in just over a year since that injury, Hill transferred to South Carolina; had his future thrown in doubt (again) because of the coronavirus pandemic; successfully rehabbed so he could be on the field for preseason camp; and on Thursday was named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback over Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games in 2019.

It’s what he does. Give Hill a challenge and step out of the way.

“I expected him to win the position. Some may have thought Collin Hill was just going there to mentor,” said Hill’s high school coach, Dorman’s Dave Gutshall. “No. He was going there to play.”

Quarterback rising

It was there when Hill, the youngest of Trey and Missy Hill’s three children, was a star at Dorman (located in Spartanburg County) but his best college offers were Marshall and Colorado State.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, but a South Carolinian since age 2, Hill went largely unnoticed in recruiting despite setting Dorman records for career passing yardage, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. He led Dorman to the 2015 Class AAAA Division I state championship game, where he lost to Fort Dorchester, quarterbacked by USC receiver Dakereon Joyner.

“I firmly drew a four-hour circle around our house, saying college was anywhere in there. I thought that was pretty generous,” Missy said. “He started talking to (then-Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo) and thought he should at least go out there and visit, but at the time he intended to say no.

“As soon as we walked in and met the coaches and staff, I could see in his eyes that was where he was going to end up.”

With Hill’s brother and sister already out of the house, it wasn’t as hard but still not a simple adjustment for Missy and Trey to take the Charlotte-to-Denver flight every Friday before a home game, or Charlotte-to-wherever before a road game. But they made do as Collin, as a true freshman, won the starting QB job in 2016.

It lasted until Oct. 8. Against Utah State, Hill went down with a torn left ACL. To call it unexpected would be generous — Hill’s most serious injury at Dorman was a high ankle sprain.

He missed the rest of the year and redshirted the next, ready for the 2018 season as the starter.

Hill again tore the ACL playing pickup basketball in March. He stunningly returned to play that season for the Rams, started their last four games, entered the 2019 season as the starter and was under center for the first three games.

At Arkansas on Sept. 14, Hill went down again. He knew how bad it was right away because how could he not after it happened twice before?

“He was comforting me,” said Missy, who had her I’m-not-gonna-cry approach undone by the sight of her baby boy again nursing his flimsy knee. “He was the one saying, ‘It’s going to be all right, I’m going to come back.’”

“Collin played with a guy at Colorado State that actually had four ACL surgeries (safety Jordan Fogal, two on each knee),” Trey said matter-of-factly. “He never had a doubt he would come back and play.”

Can’t keep a good QB down

It’s there as Gutshall gazes at his office full of memories, settling on a frame of side-by-side photos. One is Hill, resplendent in his senior-year uniform.

The other is Hill, then a middle-schooler, next to Gutshall at a media day. That was the first time they met.

“He throws a pretty ball. His football intelligence is off the charts. He has grit,” Gutshall says. “He may play quarterback, but inside he’s a linebacker.”

Hill was on the varsity squad as a sophomore but the Cavaliers were so bad defensively, Gutshall said, they didn’t need to do anything on offense but run the ball and milk the clock. He took his best runner and made him the starting quarterback.

“In hindsight, we didn’t do too well,” he said. “I probably should have played Collin.”

Hill started as a junior and senior. Newly hired USC coach Will Muschamp made a last-ditch visit to Dorman in December 2015, hoping to sway Hill’s thinking, but Hill was committed to Bobo and the Rams. Gutshall stayed in touch and was in Fort Collins to see Hill beat Western Illinois the week before the fateful Arkansas trip.

“Three ACL tears, you just don’t know. After the injury, he called and I offered him a job right then as quarterbacks coach,” Gutshall said. “He said, ‘Thanks, coach, but I’m playing next year.’”

The hair

It’s there in the locks he’s grown for over two years, and yes, he solicits advice from mom and sister on how to keep it looking good. He kept the hair but conceded the mountain-man beard that was brushing the top of his jersey number.

“After I tore my ACL the second time, I decided I wasn’t going to shave or cut my hair until I was cleared,” Hill said. “Once I played, I shaved it off, but then I got attached to my hair.”

Mom wasn’t impressed. At first.

“I liked him with shorter hair, a little more clean-cut, but it is growing on me,” Missy said. “I’m not going to hassle him about the hair as long as he didn’t grow the fuzzy beard. He looked like the Duck Dynasty guys. You could comb it. It was awful.”

“That’s not how I would choose to wear my hair but I have told him, ‘There’s a season of life where that’s going to be OK and you’re in it,’” Trey said.

Fourth time’s the charm

It was there as Hill moved across the country, enrolled in a new school (master’s program in educational technology) and saw COVID-19 hit. Forced to leave campus, Hill, fellow Colorado State transfer fullback Adam Prentice and Prentice’s dog moved in with the Hills in the Upstate.

USC helped set up a physical trainer so Hill could continue his rehab. His left knee, as it has before, got back to normal. By the time he returned to Columbia, Hill was much more than a guiding voice to the other quarterbacks on how to run Bobo’s offense.

Not that he ever planned that to be his only contribution anyway.

“To be honest with you, yes sir, I did (expect to compete). I think you have to, right? That would be my mindset wherever I was,” Hill said. “Once I made up my mind I wanted to continue to play and I got cleared to play, that was my goal.”

He has no doubts. Those are for the others.

But all are convinced.

“The surgeon said, ‘If it was my son, I’d let him play,’” Missy said. “Wasn’t long before the opportunity came up. He knew the offense, he knew coach Bobo, he would be close to home so mom’s happy.”

Colorado State filmed Hill and his rehab after the second ACL. It was appropriately titled “The Grind.”

“It’s miraculous,” Trey said. “God has a way of drawing lines that aren’t exactly straight. I don’t think He would have drawn it up that way for all the things he went through.”

Hill will start on Saturday when the Gamecocks host Tennessee to open the season with the questions hovering. Can he make the right reads and decisions? Is he truly better than Hilinski? Can he operate an offense with thin depth at running back and only one known wide receiver? Will his knee hold up?

All are pertinent. All can be answered in the coming weeks.

Why Collin Hill?

Because it was there.