Delayed COVID results scuttle Gamecocks' basketball game with Coker

Hannibal

South Carolina's planned exhibition game was cancelled on Wednesday. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

 Travis Bell

COLUMBIA — What Frank Martin has called his most talented team since the 2016-17 Final Four squad will have to wait to debut. 

The Gamecocks' planned exhibition game against Coker on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena was canceled after the Cobras didn't get their COVID-19 tests back in time to play. USC will start the season at 4 p.m. Saturday against Liberty at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. 

The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 season and return three of their top four scorers, including preseason All-SEC selections A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard. Martin is beginning his ninth year at the helm. 

 

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports.

