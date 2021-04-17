COLUMBIA — He’s done plenty of these. There’s always work to be done, but depending on what kind of team a coach has returning, it’s the difference between major installations and fine-tuning.
South Carolina, coming off six wins in two seasons and with a threadbare roster for first-year head coach Shane Beamer, is squarely in the middle of the two extremes.
“I feel like we’ve had our best week of spring these three days. Got a pretty good feel for where we are. Other places I’ve been, you’re trying to continue to get better, working on situational things,” Beamer said on April 17, as the Gamecocks completed their second scrimmage of spring practice. “There’s a lot to accomplish this week. Also got to continue to evaluate personnel, figure out if some guys can help us, can they not help us, and if they can, where?”
The Garnet & Black Spring Game occurs in less than a week, and thanks to a re-studying of the situation, there can be up to 15,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch it instead of the original 9,000. Everyone knows what to expect: Vanilla offense, no sacks, the USC staple of a school-related celebrity coming off the sideline to catch a touchdown and hopefully no injuries.
In that vein, nobody can make a sweeping declaration of how good or not good the Gamecocks will be during the 2021 season. Yet everybody also knows Beamer wasn’t left with a rose garden.
“There’s a lot of unknowns about our roster, but then you add those guys who haven’t been able to participate this spring to a full extent,” Beamer said, mentioning the sheaf of injuries that aren’t expected to linger into summer but knocked out a chunk of the depth chart the past few weeks. “We can run the ball pretty well. We can certainly throw the ball, but not enough explosive plays, in my opinion. It’s not just the quarterback and the receivers; we got to protect. We’re facing some pretty dang good pass-rushers.”
Beamer mentioned the lack of explosive plays last week as well. Luke Doty continues to get the most reps at starting quarterback, and while there have been struggles, he and his line are facing J.J. Enagbare, Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan, among others.
Beamer also checked himself a bit as he’s coming from Oklahoma, where every time he coached a game the offense was setting some kind of record. He was there when Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was bombing to CeeDee Lamb over another scorched Big 12 secondary.
“It’s not like we can’t get a pass off and we don’t have receivers that can get downfield. Maybe I’m spoiled, but there’s no question to win football games, we got to be able to create explosive plays offensively and prevent them defensively,” Beamer said. “Nationally, South Carolina was near the bottom of both those categories (last year).”
The running game continues to flourish, probable third-string back ZaQuandre White taking advantage of MarShawn Lloyd’s continuing absence while recovering from knee surgery to improve his stock. Kevin Harris, the returning 1,000-yard rusher, also continues to practice well.
In a scrimmage attended by Alshon Jeffery, among others, there were no major injuries and some middling offense. Then again, the defense recorded three turnovers within the first 24 plays on an interception and two fumbles.
“That’s more than they had in the entire practice on April 15,” Beamer said, praising the defense. “On the other hand, offensively, we can’t do that. Those are the things that get you beat.”
Fare thee well
Beamer joined a host of many others wishing a fond farewell to retiring USC men’s soccer coach Mark Berson. The only coach in program history, Berson’s 43rd season ended April 17.
“He’s pretty much been coaching soccer here at South Carolina as long as I’ve been alive,” Beamer said, adding he’d love to have that lengthy of a tenure with the Gamecocks.