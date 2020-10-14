Dawn Staley's Gamecocks picking up where they left off

COLUMBIA — There were so many questions going into last year. Dawn Staley was going to start three freshmen after a 2018-19 season full of inconsistency, hoping that the recruiting rankings would live up to the hype.
They did, and so much more. Aliyah Boston was the unanimous National Freshman of the Year, South Carolina stormed through the season with only one loss and was ranked No. 1 in the country when the pandemic scuttled its shot at a second national championship.
This year, the only question is if the enduring pandemic will allow the Gamecocks to achieve what they feel is their destiny — the title they were robbed of last year, and many, many more.
“Practice, just like last year, was the best part of my day,” Staley said as the Gamecocks began official team practice on Wednesday. “It’s the same for this year.”
USC is heavily expected to retain its No. 1 ranking when the preseason AP Top 25 is released in a month. The Gamecocks lost a four-year starter in point guard Ty Harris and an X-factor forward in Mikiah Herbert Harrigan but returned a group that, outside of freshman Eniya Russell, all played during a tremendous season.
Staley was asked if she’d had a season that featured more great expectations than this one. “Probably A’ja Wilson’s incoming year,” she answered.
That was 2014-15, when the Gamecocks won their second straight SEC regular-season championship and advanced to their first Final Four. Wilson became the most decorated athlete in school history and was the MVP of the WNBA this season.
The talent and chemistry of last year remains intact, led by Boston. Her name will be prominently featured on the preseason award lists, with Staley saying no other player in the country does what she can do.
“That’s not really my main focus,” Boston said. “I just want to continue to keep bettering myself.”
As for who will shoulder the attack-dog mentality of the departed Harris and Herbert Harrigan, who each went to the WNBA, Boston answered simply.
“We all are.”
Protocols for how the season will look, attendance-wise, are not finalized, nor is the schedule. The Gamecocks had to drop planned matchups with Top 25 squads Oregon and Maryland but will keep Connecticut on the slate.
USC will also play in a multi-team event in November and hopes to keep Clemson and Duke on the schedule. The ACC is playing a 20-game conference schedule and can only schedule four other games, though, so it may be difficult.
Sophomore Zia Cooke and junior Destanni Henderson are battling to take over for Harris at point guard while junior Victaria Saxton could slide into Herbert Harrigan’s role. The Gamecocks also have guard Destiny Littleton, a blue-chip prep prospect who transferred in last year.
It’s a team that understood why it couldn’t have its title shot last year but still resents being told. This year it wants to leave no doubt about who was and is the best team in the country.
Recognition?
Staley confirmed the team will receive rings to commemorate last season’s SEC regular-season and tournament championships, plus the No. 1 ranking. As for a banner to hang in the rafters of Colonial Life Arena …
“I think we’re going to do something but I don’t know what it is,” Staley said. “We know what we’ve accomplished.”
It’s been an argument of if the Gamecocks should claim a national title or simply hang a banner reflecting their No. 1 ranking. Athletics director Ray Tanner is steering his department through the COVID crunch but has said he wants to honor the team in some way.
A No. 1 banner is much more likely than claiming a championship but discussions will continue.