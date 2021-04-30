Dawn Staley's already-loaded Gamecocks get bigger with addition of 6-7 star from Syracuse

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley knew she had quite a hand already, returning her entire 11-woman basketball team that advanced to this year’s Final Four and welcoming the country’s No. 1 recruiting class.

Nothing wrong with adding another ace to the deck, especially when she’s 6-foot-7.

Kamilla Cardoso, last year’s ACC freshman and defensive player of the year at Syracuse, has transferred to South Carolina, the team announced April 30. She is eligible to play this season and will have four more years of eligibility because of COVID-19 (all athletes were awarded a free year by the NCAA).

“Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program,” Staley said in a statement. “Coming from a traditionally rich grassroots program, her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity."

USC has 16 players on scholarship for next year, one over the NCAA limit of 15. But the NCAA is allowing all teams to exceed the limit if they choose to do so, and Staley is taking advantage.

Cardoso, a native of Montes Claros, Brazil, is part of a mass exodus from Syracuse. Twelve players departed the team, many electing to transfer within the ACC. Staley, who had previously taken five ACC transfers during her tenure at USC, had no issues accepting a sixth.

Cardoso averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks with the Orange. The No. 1 center and the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, she was the highest-rated recruit in Syracuse history.

She posted 20 games in double figures and led the ACC in blocks, earning placement on the all-conference first team. She came to Syracuse from Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) Christian Academy, where she averaged 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks per game.

The Gamecocks were already stunningly talented and were going to be better after adding three of the country’s top four recruits. Now they have another bulldozer in the paint to couple with returning All-America center Aliyah Boston.

Cardoso announced her new school on her 20th birthday. And she could get a near-immediate chance to see her old school. Syracuse and the Gamecocks are two of the eight teams in next season’s inaugural Battle IV Atlantis women’s tournament.