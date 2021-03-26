SAN ANTONIO — The line is actually a misquote. Leo Durocher never said, “Nice guys finish last,” at least not when it was first attributed to him.

What the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers manager actually said about the rival New York Giants was how nice all the players seemed, as compared to his surly, gruff, win-at-all-costs Dodgers, a mentality created and endorsed by Durocher. Before a game in 1946, he pointed to the Giants while in a crowd of sportswriters, saying, “The nice guys are all over there, in seventh place,” seventh being one spot out of last in the National League.

The popular motto has been repeated ad nauseam in music, film and especially in sports, where it can be found on locker room walls across the country. Dawn Staley didn’t have to tweak it too much when she told it to her South Carolina women’s basketball team.

“Our team is really nice and we need to figure out how to continue this type of nasty and stay energized, because I did have to tell them during the timeout, ‘A nice team is not going to win a national championship, nor an SEC Tournament championship,’” Staley said after an SEC Tournament-opening win over Alabama several weeks ago. “We got to find some grit.”

Through their first two NCAA Tournament games, a 79-53 whipping of Mercer and a 59-42 trouncing of Oregon State, she’s seen some of that nasty. Not enough to call it a trend but enough to make Staley feel a lot better than what she saw most of this season.

Nothing against the Gamecocks. Staley loves her team, it loves her and it is tremendously talented.

But where was the mean? The dog? The type of approach that let the opponent know that not only were the Gamecocks going to beat them, but they were going to rub the opponent’s nose in it?

“In the Alabama game, coach, she told us nice teams cannot win championships. They can’t even win SEC championships,” Boston said. “I think that right there kind of set it off a little bit. We know teams are going to be physical. We know they’re going to be coming after us, but we just have to stand our ground and be ready for it.”

That’s why there was a near-complete lockdown of a patient, good 3-point shooting team from Oregon State. That’s why there was an abundance of hustle plays, with the Gamecocks posting more floor burns than rebounds, although there were plenty of each.

Was it Larry Bird telling the Lakers what play he was going to run in the 1987 NBA Finals, then making the shot after he did exactly what he said? No, but there are traces of what Staley wants to see.

“You just don’t get rid of niceness over a weekend. Nastiness is a lifestyle, really, nice, nasty, that balance of doing it that way,” Staley said. “I’m just happy to see that it’s in there. Like, it’s in our players.”

A major part of last year’s success was the team chemistry. They all genuinely liked each other and were committed to a fantastic season.

Yet there’s such a thing as too much chemistry. They had the players who could rile them up or calm them down last year.

Once Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan were gone, though, they were left with a strong, disciplined, savvy and nice team.

That’s all great to have, except for the last part. As USC prepares to play Georgia Tech on March 28 for a berth in the Elite Eight, Staley hopes the nice is gone for good.

She wasn’t misquoted like Durocher was, either.

“As coaches, we have to pull that out of them, or else they’re just going to be comfortably in their skin,” Staley said. “That’s not the way the world works, because more times than not, nice people finish, maybe not last place, but surely not first place.”