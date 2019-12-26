COLUMBIA — Most had the car packed at the arena. Moments after fourth-ranked South Carolina completed a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota Sunday, the Gamecocks’ 12 players scattered for the drive home or the airport.

It’s well-deserved. The USC women's basketball team posted a shiny 12-1 record before Christmas and doesn’t play again until Jan. 2. Coach Dawn Staley wanted them to go home, spend time with their families and get some rest and relaxation.

But always keep the game in mind, she warned. Once they get back to campus, it’s SEC time. Meaning time for a pursuit of another championship ring.

It may have been a concern of Staley’s before the season, but what she’s seen through 13 games has allayed it.

“You don’t have to force them to get in the gym,” Staley said. “They’re highly motivated. What they get in on their own is maintenance.”

USC has dealt with a break before, a week stretch after spending Thanksgiving at a tournament in the Virgin Islands and another week for exams after a Dec. 7 matchup at Temple. The 10-day stretch between games the Gamecocks are currently on is the longest.

Staley has lauded this team’s maturity and focus despite being so young, but this long break is its biggest test. Ten of the Gamecocks’ 12 players are from out of state, with two (Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere) from other countries. Flights, travel and Christmas feasts can wreck a promising run quicker than an opposing All-American.

It’s why the upperclassmen already began instilling mental walls in anticipation. Enjoy the holidays, they said, but always remember there’s a lot of work to be done once you come back.

“They don’t have that much time to talk, but when they do, they do it well. I try to keep them upstairs, in here,” senior point guard Ty Harris said, pointing to her temple.

Harris, who is from Noblesville, Ind., went through the same thing as a freshman. Her head was spinning after traveling to Massachusetts and Texas for back-to-back games. She made the most of her first trip back home, resting her mind and her body.

Upon her return to campus, she took over as starting point guard for the SEC schedule. That team won the national championship.

Nobody’s guaranteeing anything, but the Gamecocks love what they’ve shown thus far and want to keep it going.

“It’s tough, but I think they love competition. So any time they get a chance to compete, they’re going to compete,” Staley said. “I’m looking forward to the break because some of them can just really concentrate on basketball.”

Freshman Brea Beal went home to Illinois. Her fellow freshmen are all over the map — Boston (St. Thomas, V.I.), Amihere (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada), Zia Cooke (Toledo, Ohio) and newcomer Destiny Littleton (San Diego). Only Lexington’s Olivia Thompson was a drive away.

All were ready to return after Christmas and finish what they started.

“Especially after classes are over, it’s easier for me to walk into the gym and get up extra shots,” Beal said. “Feels good to go back home and see the family, but it’s a lot easier on the basketball side.”

The Gamecocks have perhaps made it look easier than it should have been through their first 13 games. A rough road awaits, but if they don’t handle it well, it won’t be because their minds stayed home for Christmas.