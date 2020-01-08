COLUMBIA — Zia Cooke made a couple of moves, accelerated and caught the football. It’s something she’s done since she was 9 years old.

With her being that good on the gridiron, as she was catching a deep post spiral from South Carolina basketball teammate Olivia Thompson — with one hand, too — nobody’s surprised at how well she’s already filled her McDonald’s All-American status for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks.

Two years of pee-wee football in her hometown of Toledo, Ohio, prepared Cooke for her basketball life at USC, where she’s averaging 11.3 points and has started every game this season for the fourth-ranked Gamecocks.

“I tried out as quarterback, and they couldn’t believe it, saying, ‘A girl wants to come out here and play?’” Cooke said. “They liked the way I threw the ball, so I played for two years. I think football is what really helped me become aggressive, to catch the ball the way I do, my hand-eye coordination.”

It started with little sister tagging along as big brother threw the football in the backyard. The talent was evident, but Cooke was 9 years old, with braids and eyeglasses. There was no way mom was going to let her baby girl play football with those rowdy boys.

“I told her she could get involved, but with the cheerleading team,” Michelle Cooke said. “Practices were right there around the guys playing football and she told her dad she wanted to play football. I totally was against it.”

Dad had other plans.

Stratman Cooke took his daughter shopping for a pair of cleats and went to "cheerleading practice,” but the ruse was up when Zia came home covered in mud and grass.

“I was not happy at all,” Michelle said. “But she was actually good at playing football.”

Starting at quarterback for the Mid-City Colts, wearing her trademark Wonder Woman socks pulled to her kneepads, the novelty of a girl quarterback quickly wore off.

She was one of the best players on the field. No one cared whether she was a boy or a girl.

“She also played receiver, safety, corner … everywhere,” Stratman said. “She knew what to do with the ball in her hands. She’s always been a natural athlete. The first time she held a basketball, she did this 360, between-the-legs spin move. She missed the layup, but she did all that before the shot.”

On the football field, Zia was having the time of her life while Stratman beamed and Michelle peeked through interlaced fingers. She nearly fell off the bleachers when Zia was leveled by a linebacker.

“He hit me so hard I flew. Literally, I flew,” Zia said. “But I was laughing and I got up and said, ‘That was fun!’”

Zia was very good at football but basketball was beckoning, helped by her first recruiting letter from Michigan when she was in seventh grade. As much fun as football was, she had to make a choice. Her parents already had to get the city council to agree to let her play pee-wee ball, and it would have been a struggle to try to advance to the higher levels.

And she was spectacular on the basketball court.

“Once she started to develop as a young lady and an excellent basketball player, her mom didn’t want her to play football anymore, and I understood that,” Stratman said. “We were starting to excel in basketball, so it just became that time to make that decision.”

Zia gave up football, leaving behind one legacy to begin another. The Colts retired her jersey No. 17 while she donned No. 1 in basketball.

Her basketball future blossomed as she became one of the top prep players in the country, the football knowledge and aggression playing into her vision as a point guard. It attracted Staley’s eye, the coach seeing a lot of herself in Cooke.

“Zia is probably what I call a killer,” Staley said. “She plays on both sides of the ball. Whether she’s shooting the ball well or not, it never takes away from her energy or her intensity. She’s one that wants it, right now.”

Zia developed into a coveted recruit and picked the Gamecocks, where she is a freshman starter, double-digit scorer and the presumed heiress to senior Ty Harris’ point guard spot after this season. Football always lingered, although there’s no regret.

Just a slight wonder of what could have been.

“I miss it,” Zia said. “I always thought about playing for my high school team because they were always saying in the hall, ‘We need you out here! We need Zia out here!’ But basketball’s my dream and my future.”

The Gamecocks are glad of it, as she’s helped a starting lineup of three freshmen and two seniors to a 14-1 start and is headed into another Top-25 showdown Thursday against No. 21 Arkansas.

But if Will Muschamp needs a scout-team quarterback this fall, or maybe just someone to show his other quarterbacks the ropes, Cooke will be at Colonial Life Arena, just a spiral away from the practice field.

A Zia Cooke spiral.