Dawn Staley makes basketball history as only person to win Naismith Award as player and coach

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley hasn’t coached a game in nearly a month, but the women's basketball coach at South Carolina continues to make history.

By winning the Naismith Coach of the Year Award on Thursday, Staley became the first person to ever win Naismith Awards as a player and coach. She won back-to-back player of the year awards as a junior and senior at Virginia in 1991 and 1992, and was named the coach of the year Thursday after guiding South Carolina to the nation’s consensus No. 1 ranking.

"Obviously, any award that has the name Naismith in it is pretty special," Staley said. "This was my 20th year of coaching and this was by far my best, my most enjoyable, because we had such great players that just wanted to win. This particular hardware will sit in the place where a national championship trophy would have sat, because it’s such an amazing award."

The Naismith Trophy will have a prominent spot in the Gamecocks' offices, but it won’t be as nice as the prize Staley was expecting to be playing for this weekend. Had the NCAA Tournament not been canceled due to the coronavirus, Staley’s Gamecocks would have been a heavy favorite to be in New Orleans preparing for a Final Four matchup on Friday.

Staley was a Naismith finalist in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She topped Arizona’s Adia Barnes, Oregon’s Kelly Graves and Northwestern’s Joe McKeown for this year’s award.

It was the fourth National Coach of the Year prize Staley has won this year after USC went 32-1, including a glittering 19 wins against SEC competition. The Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships and won 26 straight games before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

She was also honored by the Associated Press, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and ESPNW.

The men’s Naismith Player of the Year trophy was first awarded in 1969 while the women started in 1983. The Naismith Coach of the Year Award started being presented on each side in 1987.

Nobody had ever won both until Staley did it on Thursday. She was hoping for another history-making event this week with the Gamecocks’ second national championship but had to settle for the Naismith prize.

Staley’s players have continued to collect awards as well. Senior point guard Ty Harris and freshman center Aliyah Boston were named to the WBCA’s All-America team on Thursday, Harris one of 10 players so honored and Boston receiving honorable mention.

Harris, winner of the Dawn Staley Award as the nation’s top point guard, was a unanimous All-American and is a finalist for the three National Player of the Year awards. Boston was also an All-American, the consensus National Freshman of the Year and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, presented to the nation’s best center.