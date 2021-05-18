Dakereon Joyner 'confident' and 'prepared' to be Gamecocks' top receiver

COLUMBIA — It isn’t a case of not living up to the ranking and it isn’t a case of not being given the opportunity.

It is the story of Dakereon Joyner, one that still has an unknown ending but so many chances for the central character to make it whatever he wants it to be.

Let’s recite the first few chapters as they’re verse after three years:

• State champion quarterback at Fort Dorchester and Mr. Football award winner signs with South Carolina as a quarterback, not running back or receiver or safety or athlete, and redshirts the 2018 season.

• In the 2019 preseason, Joyner is beaten out for the backup QB spot by freshman Ryan Hilinski. Following a day to think about what he wants to do, Joyner elects to stay at USC and transition to wide receiver.

• Starting QB Jake Bentley goes down for the season in 2019’s opening game. Hilinski is elevated to starter while Joyner hurriedly sheds the weeks of receiver prep and becomes Hilinski’s backup at QB.

• Following some playing time in 2019, including taking over for an injured Hilinski to finish an electrifying win at Georgia, Joyner reaffirms his plans to remain a Gamecock. He plays the 2020 season at receiver and catches seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 61 yards and a touchdown.

• Collin Hill, the starting QB for most of 2020, and Hilinski leave after the season. Yet Luke Doty, who started the final two games, returned and the Gamecocks added transfer Jason Brown along with true freshman Colten Gauthier. Again the wonders rose and again Joyner shut them down, stating his plans were to graduate (he did so last week) and keep playing for the Gamecocks.

As a receiver. Although if there may be a play or two to let him fling the ball around, he wouldn’t hate it.

“I think I’m still trying to grasp that, to be honest. I’m a year into this full-time receiver thing, but I'm still having that little flash where I want to throw the ball,” Joyner said. “(Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield) knows I have a history of playing quarterback. I don’t know if he wants to throw some things in, but I’m all for it.”

The ones who look back at Joyner’s four-star recruiting ranking and say “bust” are ignoring that he’s at an entirely different position. The ones who gripe that USC never gave Joyner a fair shake at QB weren’t there for the practices in between the viewable Saturdays.

Of course it stung Joyner to not win the QB competition after playing the spot nearly his entire life. But he was at a school he loved near his hometown and even in an era where transferring is not only an option but often encouraged, he chose to stay put.

The way he sees it, he had to learn how to play receiver on the fly last year after what was supposed to be his first year of learning, 2019, was scrapped because of the QB injuries. Then 2020 had all kinds of hurdles because it was played during the pandemic.

This year it’s a full season with a normal offseason and practice regimen. And with star receiver Shi Smith gone to the Carolina Panthers, there’s a gaping hole atop the Gamecocks’ wide receiver depth chart. Joyner stands as a prime candidate to fill it.

“Just can’t say enough great things about him and how he’s been,” receivers coach Justin Stepp said. “The kid has the most unbelievable attitude. He’s a positive kid, loves to be coached, doesn’t mind when you coach him hard. He responds.”

Stepp said that when he reports to the office most days, Joyner and fellow receiver Jalen Brooks are already in the film room. It’s become a routine and a semi-competition to see who can get there first.

“I guess it comes down to the kind of guy you are,” Joyner said. “I think Jalen and I are similar in wanting to get better, wanting to buy into the process, wanting to learn more.”

He believes he’s prepared for everything he can see at receiver now, and won’t be nervous anymore. Former teammate Jaycee Horn, who was the No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick by the Panthers, told Joyner the nerves can’t be heeded. He still has to go out there and make the play.

Joyner said he merely did OK in his first year at full-time receiver, where the flash of his playmaking abilities was enough to excite USC for what could be on deck. A 61-yard reverse for a score against Vanderbilt, a 15-yard pass from a scrambling Doty that Joyner turned into a slipped tackle and a TD against Kentucky … that’s what can happen with the ball in his hands.

Joyner will get those chances this year. Probably many chances as somebody has to lead to Gamecocks in catches and receiving yards. May as well be him, as a 20-year-old (he turns 21 next week) who’s been around for a while.

“I’m not where I want to be, not even close. But I am making progress,” Joyner said. “I’m a very confident guy. I haven’t been confident before, I can admit to that. The thing about confidence, it comes down to preparation. Whenever you know you’re prepared, you feel a little bit more confident.”

Prepared, confident and dangerous. That would be a terrific title for a book.