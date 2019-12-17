COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina's board of trustees approved a request Tuesday to begin allowing beer and wine sales during athletic events at the school's three biggest arenas — Williams-Brice Stadium, Colonial Life Arena and Founders Park.

In his proposal to the board, athletics director Ray Tanner said sales could begin Jan. 1. That means if all state and university regulations have been filled, and vendors have been trained and hired, fans will be able to purchase beer or wine at the USC-Kentucky women’s basketball game on Jan. 2.

“We would begin with men’s and women’s basketball, segue into baseball, then into football,” Tanner said. “Those are the three venues that we have focused on at this time, (although) all of our athletic venues (could be converted) at a later point.”

The SEC rescinded its ban on serving alcohol in public areas of arenas in May. USC couldn’t get Williams-Brice Stadium ready to handle beer sales in time for football season so it tabled the issue, and found during its studies of other schools how beneficial alcohol sales can be.

The extra money can only help (LSU cleared $2.2 million in just football sales this year), and as other schools have reported, there are actually fewer incidents of unruly behavior with in-stadium sales than without.

An estimate of a normal stadium price for a beer — $8 for a 16-ounce drink — could yield as much as $1 million to USC’s athletic department, sources told The Post and Courier on Monday, when the newspaper first reported the decision had been made.

Tanner thought that figure was somewhat ambitious, but also said there was no real number he could put on an estimate because so many other factors come into play.

“Will it be seven figures? You would hope it could be. But I’m not sure it will be,” Tanner said. “We don’t know exactly what basketball brings, or baseball, and again, football, the success of your program and when you play, how the weather is. It’s very difficult to pinpoint. We’ll have to go through a season to get a good feel for where we are.”

But whatever the result, USC will begin what seven other SEC schools have for football and an eighth has done for basketball season. Fans will be able to purchase a beer or wine (no hard liquor) for 59 home games over the next calendar year, with potentially more games should women’s basketball and/or baseball qualify for a home NCAA tournament regional.

“As a governor, I voted in favor of lifting it,” said USC President Bob Caslen, who supported the NCAA lifting its ban on alcohol sales during championship events in 2016. “So I would approve this.”

USC’s concessions distributor, Aramark, will control how much and what products will be sold at the arenas, but there will be numerous choices for patrons. USC stands to make 50 percent of each beer poured, with more money available due to sponsorships.

There will be logistics — added security, trained vendors to pour the beer, studies on how to increase the speed of buying the beer and putting it into a cup — but USC is ready to start. Colonial Life Arena is already set up with beer taps and portable kiosks for its heavy concert schedule, so it’s only a matter of staffing them for basketball games.

“We feel like we’re well-prepared to move forward,” Tanner said. “This is about fan experience.”

As for any potential incidents, USC believes the research (fewer incidents across the country than before when serving in-stadium beer) and the presence of plastic cups will alleviate any concerns.

“It’s hard to throw a cup,” quipped trustee Eddie Floyd.

Strength coach hired

USC has filled its last football coaching vacancy.

The board of trustees approved Paul Jackson as director of football strength and conditioning. Jackson, let go at Ole Miss after eight years when coach Matt Luke was fired, has numerous years of experience in the SEC.

Jackson has a two-year contract worth $450,000 per year.

"Paul has worked for and with a several people that I have a lot of respect for and he comes highly recommended," Will Muschamp said in a statement. "He did an outstanding job on his interview and I'm excited to have Paul become part of our staff."

Jackson played at Montclair State and then served as an assistant strength coach at LSU, helping with the football and volleyball teams. He moved on to Miami (Ohio) for his first director of strength training job, then went to Southern Miss for a season.

At Ole Miss, Jackson helped the Rebels reach four bowl games, including consecutive New Year’s Six bowls in 2014 and 2015.

With the hiring of Mike Bobo to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, USC has filled the vacancy created by the firings of QB coach Dan Werner and strength coach Jeff Dillman, and the demotion of Bryan McClendon as offensive coordinator (McClendon remains on staff as receivers coach). Muschamp said Monday he anticipates no more changes on his staff.

The contracts of assistants John Scott, Coleman Hutzler, Bobby Bentley, Mike Peterson and Kyle Krantz are set to expire in May. Tanner said that board of trustees meetings in February or March would address those.

Indoor tennis facility in motion

USC has begun planning for a $7 million indoor tennis facility, which would be located near the current outdoor courts. While it’s still years from being completed, the urgency of building one has been heightened.

The SEC will require all member schools to have an alternate indoor facility this spring in case of rain. If a USC match gets rained out this spring or any time before the indoor facility is constructed, the Gamecocks will have to rent a facility in Charlotte, and pay for the travel