Coronavirus, MLB Draft will break up unique Gamecocks pitching trio

COLUMBIA — It wasn’t a great team in the beginning, although a 12-4 record wasn’t anything to sneer at. South Carolina was on the NCAA Tournament bubble when the rest of the season was called off due to the coronavirus.

Before the Gamecocks got the chance to start their 30-game SEC schedule, third-year coach Mark Kingston had begun to see a lot of reasons for confidence, and it started at the most important position. When the guy standing on the mound in the middle of the infield is on, his team has a very good chance to win.

The Gamecocks had three of those guys set to pitch every weekend, a trio of fireballers who could punch a hole in their catchers’ mitts. USC has had numerous fabled pitchers and pitching staffs throughout its history, but it’s rarely had three weekend pitchers who could all hum a mid-90s fastball through six to seven innings.

“If you look at even the last five games we played, pitching was absolutely dominant. We struck out twice as many as we gave up hits, which is an unbelievable statistic,” Kingston said. “We had a .180 opponents’ batting average, so I was very, very pleased with how our pitching staff had come together.”

Friday night starter Carmen Mlodzinski, Saturday pitcher Brannon Jordan and rotation newcomer Thomas Farr had thrown the last two weekend series of the Gamecocks’ season. Jordan averaged 90-94 miles per hour with his heater while Mlodzinski and Farr were usually around 93-95.

The Gamecocks’ past pitching staffs won a lot, but they rarely had three weekend pitchers who could simply throw the ball past the opponents’ bats. They relied on control and location, pitching coach Jerry Meyers teaching craftiness over power in the storied days of coach Ray Tanner.

This season, Kingston had sophomore Brett Kerry in the Saturday slot before moving him to the closer’s role. Jordan was elevated from Sunday and Farr took that vacancy during the Clemson series.

The Gamecocks lost that series but didn’t lose again the rest of the truncated year. And three of their four losses were the result of bad bullpen outings. USC lost two of three to Northwestern in extra innings, and melted in a four-run seventh against the Tigers in the series clincher.

Nobody has a crystal ball, and prognosticating the results of sports events has become a popular pastime in the age of COVID-19. Yet Kingston feels the Gamecocks had gotten past the speed bumps and were ready to surprise the SEC.

“Having a 12-4 record, it could have been even better than that, but the first quarter of the season is for figuring out how the pieces fit together,” he said. “But I was pleased with where we were trending and I thought this was going to end up being a very, very good baseball team this year.”

The three pitchers could have started that, pacing every SEC series until the offense could heat up. It was the same way so many other Gamecock teams won in the past, even without the velocity of Mlodzinski, Jordan and Farr.

Blake Cooper, Jordan Montgomery and the king of the junkballers, College World Series legend Michael Roth, weren’t going to blow batters away with their fastballs. They instead used knowledge of batter tendencies and an ability to throw the ball into a tea cup.

Wil Crowe, Clarke Schmidt and Sam Dyson could dial up the radar guns, but there was never a staff of three that could hurl it as fast as the 2020 group.

“We’re one of the best teams in the country when we can come in and throw strikes,” Jordan said. “Any time those guys come in, fill up the zone, pound it, we got a really good chance to win.”

“What might have been” is a common phrase these days. Nobody was saying that USC would have straightened itself out in the SEC and gotten to the postseason, especially when the Top 25 was more often than not filled with USC opponents. But now nobody will ever know if it could have, and no one will get the chance to see it next year.

Mlodzinski did nothing to hurt his projection as a top draft choice, and Kingston is expecting him to move on to pro ball once his name is called in June. Jordan and Farr are draft-eligible and in a normal year would probably also be gone.

The draft will be shortened, so there’s no telling how that will affect each of them. But the unique triumvirate will be broken.

“I think we were really starting to hit our stride,” Kingston said. “I think our pitching staff had gotten to where we needed it to be.”