Coronavirus impact on football season not affecting purchase of season tickets

The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of spring sports and threw a monkey wrench into plans to restart them. It also put the fall football season in doubt, with college and state officials from all over the country chiming in with their views of how the pandemic will affect them.

But nobody has a clear answer or a solution, and college athletic departments are proceeding as if football will be played on schedule in the fall. They have no choice but to do so, as their budgets for next year (and thus most of the funding for their other sports) depend on football.

Renewal forms for football season tickets have been sent to donors at South Carolina, Clemson and The Citadel, but what do they say to warn hesitant buyers about the potential impact of COVID-19?

South Carolina

Stephen McNair, 48, has had season tickets since he graduated from USC in 1993. He never hesitated to renew this year, although he is taking advantage of an offer to delay his first payment.

“I got my letter on March 1, when you were just starting to hear about COVID,” McNair said. “I re-upped and told them I wanted two LSU tickets on the road, two Clemson tickets on the road, my same home game tickets, my parking pass and my four women’s basketball tickets.”

Including seat licenses and the chairbacks placed on the bleachers at Williams-Brice Stadium, that’s a donation of approximately $2,500. McNair renews on USC’s standard 10-month payment plan, where he pays nothing in February or March, and $250 each month thereafter.

When events began getting canceled the week of March 9-15, USC issued a follow-up letter with a seven-point initiative for football season tickets. The deadline for renewal has been pushed to May 8, and USC also offered to delay the first month’s payment from anyone who already renewed until May, so the 10-month plan would go from May-February.

The last of the seven points made it clear. “If for any reason the 2020 season or any portion of the home schedule is not played, we will refund affected payments,” it said.

McNair wasn’t concerned about COVID affecting football or his money, and that cemented it. “I got my money back for the (canceled NCAA women’s tournament) games, minus a $10 handling fee, but I got no issue with $10,” he said. “I can’t imagine them keeping what amounts to over $1,000 in football tickets from me if some games get called off. I have no worries.”

John Tidikis of Lancaster, a season-ticker holder for nearly a decade and an alum who purchases four football tickets per year, agreed.

“The university has always done right by me if things got canceled, where we got refunds,” he said. “I expect the university would work out a refund if corona affects football.”

Tidikis’ approximate $3,200 yearly renewal is automatic but he also received a letter saying his 10-month payment plan wouldn’t begin until May. He wasn’t concerned in any case.

“They’ve been good about it in the past,” he said. “They know if they don’t cover all bases this year, it will cause problems that they don’t want to cause.”

Athletics director Ray Tanner said Tuesday during a radio interview that he was surprised at the renewal numbers.

“I expected that with this situation we’re in some people might be cautious, but we’re slightly up, which I’m delighted about,” Tanner said. “People understand they’re not going to lose their money if something happens.”

Clemson

Charles Hill and his wife, Frances, have been Clemson season ticket-holders and IPTAY contributors since the mid-1970s. Hill hasn't yet heard from Clemson about a possible refund, though the deadline to fulfill one's IPTAY contribution was moved from June 1 to June 30, he said.

Those looking to purchase Clemson season tickets — $430 for the 2020 season — must be donors of IPTAY at the purple level ($180) or above. The deadline to renew season tickets is May 1, with a requirement that 50 percent of one's IPTAY pledge be paid.

"We are actively working on a plan of action if games are modified or cancelled in the upcoming season," said Owen Godfrey, Clemson's assistant athletic director for ticket operations/sales, in an email. "We hope to communicate that directly to our season ticket-holders and those considering purchase of a season ticket in the coming week."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on April 3 he had "zero doubt" the season will start on time. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech before hosting Louisville on Sept. 12.

"We all love Dabo's optimism," Hill said. "I'm a little bit more pessimistic than that. I certainly hope it's going to be played, because on paper I think we've got probably the best team that we've ever had."

The Citadel

Athletics director Mike Capaccio said Tuesday that the school would offer refunds to season-ticket buyers if the 2020 football season is canceled due to coronavirus.

When The Citadel has had to cancel football games in the past due to hurricanes, the school offered season-ticket buyers a pro-rated refund, a credit toward other tickets or the option to make their purchase a donation. Many buyers chose to make their purchase a donation.

For the 2020 baseball season, in which the Bulldogs played only 16 games, very few season-ticket buyers chose to receive refunds.