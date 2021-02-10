Concussion, COVID-19 couldn't keep Gamecock pitcher from coming back

COLUMBIA — Was it time to finally listen?

It’s never a question of if an athlete wants to play. They always want to, and Cayla Drotar was no exception.

But with nothing to do except think as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, her body mending from a severe concussion a year ago combined with the daily struggles of a 10th-grade back injury, South Carolina’s senior softball star was asking herself if she could, not if she wanted to.

“In my head, it was an easy yes, just absolutely. But I was ready to start my life, too, if that makes sense,” Drotar said. “I felt like it was God giving me another shot, like He was saying, ‘Here’s another year to finish what you started.’”

Drotar, who has belted 21 homers over the past three seasons and started 48 times in her 73 appearances in the pitcher's circle, missed a big part of last season after suffering a severe concussion. She has played with broken bones in her lower back (L4 and L5 vertebrae) since high school, a malady that requires daily treatment before she ever gets to regular softball duties.

The day she was cleared to pitch to live batters last season was the same day the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Drotar didn’t know that the NCAA would eventually declare an extra year of eligibility for softball players; didn’t know if USC would want to or be able to accommodate her if she did return; and didn’t know if her back problems, concussion and then the pandemic were a message that it was time to give up on college athletics and enter the real world.

Yet as every answer told her that she could walk away, another message glowed.

Drotar is a pitcher, and a pitcher avoids walks.

“I’ve been playing with my back injury so long it was nothing new,” Drotar said. “I’d always be questioning. I just couldn’t have peace with myself if I didn’t try.”

Some Valentine

In the sixth inning of a game against Virginia Tech in Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 14 of last year, Drotar threw a pitch that catcher Jordan Fabian couldn't handle. The ball skipped to the backstop as the runner on third base broke for home.

Drotar sprinted to the plate in time to catch the relay throw from Fabian and dive for the tag. It was something she’d done dozens of times without a scratch. This time, the runner popped up and her knee slammed into the side of Drotar’s face. Drotar remembers the moment but not much after.

“She tackled me. I don’t think I’ve ever been hit that hard,” Drotar said. “I remember coach (Beverly Smith) and (assistant coach Kaela Jackson) trying to tell me to breathe. I remember being sat down in a chair and then … unconsciousness.”

The concussion was so severe she stayed in the hospital before being released to her father’s care. Planning to be at the field the next day to cheer on her teammates, the extreme sensitivity to light and noise made that impossible.

She wanted to stay around the team but also didn’t want to burden anybody since she couldn’t leave her apartment, so she received permission to go home (her family had by then moved to Florence after she grew up in Hartsville) and rehab. She had to get through each day without being able to work out, look at a computer or watch TV.

Then when she got to return to Columbia, warming up by using the light exercise machines in the weight room and progressing to running and throwing, the season was called off. A USC graduate with a degree in retail, she wondered if it was time to move on and learn the business before approaching her next dream — owning her own boutique.

“I didn’t start my season how I wanted to. My performance didn’t reflect it,” she said. “I thought, ‘Maybe this is a fresh start. The reason I committed to Carolina was to leave my impact on people, not just on the field but off the field, so will I get to finish that?’”

Not done yet

“Our team is going to be exciting to watch this year,” Smith said. “If I had to tell you what I’m most excited about, it's the four people on the screen, graduates, that they all chose to come back and really finish what they started.”

Drotar is one of the four. Her head is clear, physically and spiritually, and her back is tender but unbowed.

She had an option for spinal surgery but declined when the doctor told her it was a 50-50 shot between a pain-free cure and paralysis.

“I’ll just deal with having an old-lady back,” she said. “For me, I have so many different things to do with exercise, rehab, that’s before pitching and hitting. I’m hanging in there.”

She’ll be a vital part of the deepest pitching staff Smith has had at USC, and a team ranked 19th to begin the season. The decision to return was difficult, but now that it’s behind her, Drotar is full-go.

“For me, this year, I keep telling myself to have fun. With this chance I got, this year I want to take full advantage of every single moment,” she said. “I want to be in (the Women’s College World Series) at the end of this year.”

The past year has been one of reflection, hurt, healing and resurrection. Drotar’s done with the game after her second senior year, and she’ll miss it and always love it while knowing she could have avoided the pain but wouldn’t have been happy unless she put herself through this.

“Super-sad to think I won’t ever play softball again,” she said.

“But that’s not yet.”