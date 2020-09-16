College basketball has its start date after NCAA approves vote

There have been delays and postponements, but college football has achieved liftoff in the 2020 coronavirus-affected season.
Basketball is next, and after the NCAA’s vote on Wednesday, the revamped schedule is beginning to take shape. The organization’s board of governors approved a basketball start date of Nov. 25, with a recommendation that each school play a minimum of four non-conference games alongside their league schedules.
Official team practice can begin on Oct. 14. There will be no scrimmages or exhibition games before the season begins. Teams can play a maximum of 27 regular-season games (down from 31).
The arrangement cuts a week or two off of previously planned schedules but leaves many of the sport’s exempt tournaments intact. Almost every team takes advantage of the NCAA’s allowance to add extra games to the non-conference schedule by participating in a three-to-four-game tournament around Thanksgiving and while many of those dates and locations will change, the tournaments will still be played.
Eight tournaments, including the Charleston Classic played at downtown’s TD Arena and the Myrtle Beach Invitational played at Coastal Carolina, will reportedly move to Orlando, Fla. The Orlando bubble created for the NBA this year served as the model for how those tournaments can be played.
The Battle 4 Atlantis, meanwhile, is usually played in the Bahamas but will move to Sioux Falls, S.D., this year. South Carolina’s women’s team was set to compete in the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis and is expected to still take part in this year’s, despite the change of scenery.
The rest of the schedules will have to be adjusted on the fly. A uniform start date around Thanksgiving benefits most schools, since most adopted an academic year with students going home for Thanksgiving and not returning to campus until January. That gives basketball teams a safe campus bubble to get in many of their non-conference games and helps teams that start their seasons with league games (such as Clemson and the ACC).
Gamecocks, Tigers re-working schedules
USC men’s team was set to host Radford and Western Carolina in the first two rounds of the Hall of Fame Classic before finishing the tournament with two games in Kansas City from Nov. 23-24. Clemson was scheduled to host Bucknell on Nov. 20 as part of the Cancun Challenge, then head to Melbourne, Fla. (the new location after moving from Cancun) to play two games from Nov. 24-25.
The Tigers were also set to play Alabama in Atlanta on Dec. 12. The Gamecocks scheduled games at Coastal Carolina (Dec. 1) and George Washington (Dec. 14) with agreements to play at Houston (part of the SEC-American Athletic Conference Alliance) and host Rider, Army and S.C. State.
The annual USC-Clemson game, set for Columbia this year and usually played in late December, seems to be a lock to be one of the games that survives when each team has to drastically revamp/reduce its schedule.
NCAA Tournament
There was no declaration Wednesday of how this year’s NCAA Tournament will look. The ACC suggested last week that every team in Division I be an automatic qualifier for the tournament but considering there are 346 eligible teams for the tournament this year, the idea seems far-fetched.
“While all who care about the game are entitled to their opinion, and we’ll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.