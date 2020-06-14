Clowney and Company: Top 10 defensive linemen in South Carolina football history

The Melvin Ingram Game is Exhibit A. Remarkably athletic at his college playing weight of 276 pounds wound around a 6-2 frame, Ingram put on a show during South Carolina’s 45-42 victory at Georgia on a sunny September afternoon in 2011.

He scored one touchdown with a 68-yard run on a fake punt, another on a 5-yard fumble return after a Jadeveon Clowney sack.

Oh, and he recovered an onside kick to seal the win.

Not coincidentally, the golden age of Gamecock football — the best Steve Spurrier years — had a lot to do with elite defensive linemen.

Clowney had two sacks that Saturday in Athens. NFL-bound Devin Taylor and Travian Robertson were in the starting lineup.

The best of South Carolina’s defensive linemen have come from other decades, too, some toiling on poor teams and against frequent double-team blocking.

Top 10 criteria: overall college performance, relative dominance, impact duration. All-America and all-conference teams mean a lot. NFL statistics do not.

Note that Eric Norwood and Kalimba Edwards, two of the best of South Carolina’s hybrid front-seven stars, will appear in our top 10 list of linebackers, having made All-SEC teams at that position.

The top 10:

1. Jadeveon Clowney

Those 2011-13 stats stick out as much as the long locks flowing from under Clowney’s busy helmet. But the real impact came in how the Rock Hill native forced foes to prepare, tilting offenses away from his ferocious pass rush as coordinators tried to adjust when South Carolina strategists moved him around.

On his way from top national high school signee to No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Clowney was a unanimous All-American in 2012, made at least one All-SEC team three years in a row, ranks second in career tackles for loss at South Carolina (47) and third in sacks (24).

For the highlight reel, he had 4½ sacks in a 2012 win at Clemson and sent Vincent Smith’s helmet flying during an Outback Bowl win over Michigan.

2. John Abraham

Underrated in college and as a pro, Abraham was saddled with poor teams most of his football life. The Lamar High School graduate played for South Carolina squads that went 12-32 from 1996 to 1999.

Yet he compiled 23½ sacks (fourth on the school career list) and is the only Gamecock to lead the team in sacks four times.

At 13th on the NFL’s career sacks list, Abraham will continue to get Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration but played in only one conference championship game in 15 seasons.

3. Andrew Provence

The ordained minister and counselor from Savannah is the oldest member of this list but his name remains prominent in South Carolina record books: No. 2 in career sacks (26) behind Eric Norwood, No. 2 in tackles (401) behind J.D. Fuller (both tops among defensive linemen).

Provence led or tied for the team lead in sacks in 1980 (George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy-winning season), 1981 and 1982. An All-American in 1982, he is in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

4. Melvin Ingram

Ingram’s versatility allowed him to play inside and outside, and on special teams. A consensus All-American in 2011, he came from Hamlet, N.C., and left as a San Diego Chargers first-round draft pick.

In between, Ingram twice led two of Spurrier’s best teams (2010, 2011) in sacks. He is fifth in career sacks (21½) and seventh in tackles for loss (30½).

5. Javon Kinlaw

The San Francisco 49ers know. They saw Kinlaw dominate in South Carolina’s 2019 upset win at Georgia, part of a consistently terrific season that included All-America and first-team All-SEC honors for the Goose Creek High School grad.

The 49ers in tabbing Kinlaw with their first pick in the 2020 draft also liked that he got better in each of his three seasons at South Carolina. And that he’s 6-6, 310.

6. Devin Taylor

From Beaufort High School to the NFL, Taylor was a quarterback’s nightmare: sacks, pass deflections, long arms on a 6-7 frame. He benefited from playing with the likes of Clowney and Ingram, and vice versa.

Taylor is sixth on the Gamecocks sack list (18½) and only Norwood (54½) and Clowney (47) had more tackles for loss than Taylor’s 35½. He was first-team All-SEC in 2010, honorable mention in 2011.

7. Cliff Matthews

Matthews is tied for seventh on the South Carolina sack list (15½). The Cheraw native was All-SEC second-team in 2009 and 2010.

A rare two-time team captain, Matthews is a defensive line coach at Limestone.

8. Cecil Caldwell

Like Abraham, Caldwell endured that 1-21 stretch over Brad Scott’s final season as head coach and the Lou Holtz debut. But he finished as a team captain celebrating an Outback Bowl upset of Ohio State.

The Newberry native is sixth on the Gamecocks’ career list in tackles for loss (31) and tied for seventh in sacks (15½).

9. Roy Hart

From his launch point as a stocky 6-1, 285-pound nose guard, Hart managed to tie for the South Carolina sack lead in both the 1986 and 1987 seasons. His 29 tackles for loss are ninth on the career list and he was a valuable member of the underrated 1987 team that went 8-4.

Though Hart didn’t play in the SEC, the 1986 and 1987 Gamecocks played nine opponents ranked in the top 20.

10. (tie) Stacy Evans, Langston Moore

A bit under the radar, Evans is tied for ninth on the South Carolina career sack list with 15. The Laurens native, before an Arena Football League stint, was part of the Gamecocks’ first bowl victory, a Carquest Bowl win over West Virginia to cap the 1994 season.

Moore was a third-team All-American in 2002. A Gamecocks Radio Network sideline reporter and children’s book author (among other things) after an NFL career, Moore helped Lou Holtz revive the program and was a team captain.

Evans and Moore edge out standouts led by Corey Miller, Travian Robertson, Darius English, Rickey Hagood and Emanuel Weaver.

