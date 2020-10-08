Closed stadium, COVID can't stop Gamecocks' superfan from attending game at Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA — He’s been there through 21 straight losses, a game moved four states away three days before kickoff and now a global pandemic.

Think he’d let something like Vanderbilt not allowing fans in the stadium stop him?

“I just confirmed a way to Nashville & a hotel!” South Carolina superfan Kirk Hollingsworth Tweeted on Wednesday. “I want to thank everyone with their comments about me trying (to) go. If it’s being in a hotel room overlooking the #Gamecocks play that’s what I’ll do!”

For decades, Hollingsworth, 54, has been as familiar as the fight song at USC games. His personal streak of attending USC football games will reach 336 Saturday when USC visits Vanderbilt.

Hollingsworth remains pretty independent despite having cerebral palsy, and he and his scooter (garnet, of course) are popular sights at all USC sporting events. He’s befriended coaches, athletes, cheerleaders and fans with his relentless cheerfulness and perseverance.

He got a ride to Gainesville and a ticket for the USC-Florida game last week, but always knew this week would be the hardest trip of the season. Vanderbilt decreed that no fans would be allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19, and while they slightly relaxed the restriction — a select group of students can now attend — that didn’t help Hollingsworth.

So he opened the Rolodex (one does not go to 335 straight football games without knowing a few people) and began calling. Getting around the stadium attendance was no problem.

“My buddy that has a hotel (room) at the Marriott is working the entire week there,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m trying to figure out a way to get there for the weekend and maybe watch the game from the hotel room if I somehow can’t get into the game.”

The Nashville Marriott on West End Avenue overlooks Vanderbilt Stadium. From certain windows, one can look right onto the field. The parents of Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals did it for the Commodores’ home opener last week, stringing Christmas lights so Seals could look up and know where his folks were.

Hollingsworth has a room with a view courtesy of his friend. That seems to be the best option to watch the game — especially as it seems like Hurricane Delta will dump rain all over the Southeast this weekend — but of course Hollingsworth would rather be in the stadium. That could still happen, according to USC coach Will Muschamp.

“If I can find a gate somewhere in the stadium, (Vanderbilt coach Derek) Mason will probably let me bring him in somewhere,” Muschamp said. “May have to talk to D-Mase on the side there, see if we can’t get something done.”

Hollingsworth finalized his travel plans Wednesday, hitching a ride to Nashville. This isn’t the first close call he’s had since beginning the streak in 1992.

The historic flood in 2015 that forced USC to move its home game against LSU from Columbia to Baton Rouge was daunting for Hollingsworth, but he was able to get to the game.

In 2017, he had a seat on a bus for USC's game at Missouri, but the trip was canceled. He announced the looming end of the streak on Twitter and USC stepped in. Athletics director Ray Tanner found a spot on the team plane for Hollingsworth and the streak lived on.

“I love Kirk. He’s a great Gamecock. Has got a smile on his face every single time you see the guy,” said Muschamp, who also invited Hollingsworth to attend closed scrimmages during the preseason. “Always positive, always upbeat, always excited, at my radio show every Thursday night … the guy is a great Gamecock, and a great example of don’t let your circumstances define you.”

“The hotel overlooks the stadium. Way I look at it, he’s in the stadium.”

Hollingsworth will be there and hopes to hit the Gamecocks’ other three road games this season as well. It’s what he does.

Masked, social distanced and all, he’ll be at the next game.