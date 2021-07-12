You are the owner of this article.
Clemson QB/pitcher commit Bubba Chandler picked in third round of MLB Draft

Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Some of the players in the Tigers' recruiting class were picked during the first two days of the Major League Baseball Draft. Grace Raynor/The Post and Courier

CLEMSON — Easy come, easy go.

Bubba Chandler enrolled in Clemson in June as a pitcher and backup quarterback, planning to play both in college. It was all contingent on the Major League Baseball Draft, though, which could offer him much more than a football scholarship.

That came through on July 12. Shortly after Pittsburgh chose Chandler with the first pick of the third round, Chandler Tweeted, “Let’s get to work” with a handshake emoji, and then changed his Twitter bio to “Ball player for the Pirates.”

Slot value for Chandler’s draft pick is $870,700 but the Pirates are expected to sweeten that number. They went out of the box with the first overall pick in the draft, taking Louisville catcher Henry Davis (slot value $8.415 million) and then selected outfielder Lonnie White of Malvern (Penn.) Prep School with the first pick in the compensatory round (slot value $1.05 million) between the second and third rounds.

The Pirates can sign Davis and White to below slot value and distribute that extra money to Chandler, which could push him into a seven-figure payday. Whatever the case, Chandler’s Clemson career appears to be a “what if.”

All draftees have until Aug. 1 to accept their positions or play college ball. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on July 13.

Stay tuned to this story for breaking draft developments throughout the day. 

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports.



