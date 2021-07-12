Clemson QB/pitcher commit Bubba Chandler picked in third round of MLB Draft

CLEMSON — Easy come, easy go.
Bubba Chandler enrolled in Clemson in June as a pitcher and backup quarterback, planning to play both in college. It was all contingent on the Major League Baseball Draft, though, which could offer him much more than a football scholarship.
That came through on July 12. Shortly after Pittsburgh chose Chandler with the first pick of the third round, Chandler Tweeted, “Let’s get to work” with a handshake emoji, and then changed his Twitter bio to “Ball player for the Pirates.”
Bubba Chandler, who signed as a four-star quarterback with Clemson in the last class, told me he is planning to sign with the Pirates after being selected in the third round of the MLB draft.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 12, 2021
Slot value for Chandler’s draft pick is $870,700 but the Pirates are expected to sweeten that number. They went out of the box with the first overall pick in the draft, taking Louisville catcher Henry Davis (slot value $8.415 million) and then selected outfielder Lonnie White of Malvern (Penn.) Prep School with the first pick in the compensatory round (slot value $1.05 million) between the second and third rounds.
The Pirates can sign Davis and White to below slot value and distribute that extra money to Chandler, which could push him into a seven-figure payday. Whatever the case, Chandler’s Clemson career appears to be a “what if.”
All draftees have until Aug. 1 to accept their positions or play college ball. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on July 13.
