You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clemson moves back into basketball AP Top 25

  • Updated
Clemson vs Florida State basketball

Aamir Simms led Clemson to two wins last week. Bart Boatwright/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — Clemson resumed its spot in the Associated Press men's Top 25 basketball poll on Monday after a 2-0 week. 

The Tigers (8-1, 2-1 ACC) are tied with Virginia Tech for No. 19 in the new poll after beating then-No. 18 Florida State and Miami last week. Clemson was ranked 24th three weeks ago but fell out of the poll after losing, coincidentally, at Virginia Tech. 

Clemson hosts N.C. State on Tuesday and travels to North Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers broke their 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill last year and will face an unranked Tar Heels squad that is 1-2 in the ACC. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Creighton

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan

11. Houston

12. Illinois

13. Missouri

14. West Virginia

15. Rutgers

16. Minnesota

17. Oregon

18. Texas Tech

19. Clemson

19. Virginia Tech

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. St. Louis

23. Michigan State

25. Florida State

Also receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, N.C. State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, Connecticut 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Texas

4. Villanova

5. Kansas

6. Creighton

7. Houston

8. Michigan

9. Tennessee

10. West Virginia

11. Wisconsin

12. Minnesota

13. Iowa

14. Texas Tech

15. Missouri

16. Illinois

17. Oregon

18. Rutgers

19. Virginia Tech

20. BYU

21. Louisville

22. Clemson

23. St. Louis

24. Connecticut

25. Drake

Gamecocks start SEC play

South Carolina's women's team has begun 2-0 in the SEC and was at Alabama on Monday. It starts a big week for the No. 5 Gamecocks, who will host Georgia on Thursday and then head to No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

  1. Stanford
  2. Louisville
  3. N.C. State
  4. Connecticut
  5. South Carolina
  6. Baylor
  7. Arizona
  8. Texas A&M
  9. UCLA
  10. Kentucky
  11. Oregon
  12. Maryland
  13. Arkansas
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Michigan
  16. Ohio State
  17. Texas
  18. USF
  19. Indiana
  20. DePaul
  21. Gonzaga
  22. Northwestern
  23. Michigan State
  24. Syracuse
  25. Missouri State

Also receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. N.C. State

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Kentucky

8. Baylor

9. Arkansas

10. UCLA

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Mississippi State

14. DePaul

15. Ohio State

16. Maryland

17. Michigan

18. USF

19. Texas

20. Indiana

21. Michigan State

22. Missouri State

23. Syracuse

24. Gonzaga

25. Iowa

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News