Clemson moves back into basketball AP Top 25

COLUMBIA — Clemson resumed its spot in the Associated Press men's Top 25 basketball poll on Monday after a 2-0 week.
The Tigers (8-1, 2-1 ACC) are tied with Virginia Tech for No. 19 in the new poll after beating then-No. 18 Florida State and Miami last week. Clemson was ranked 24th three weeks ago but fell out of the poll after losing, coincidentally, at Virginia Tech.
Clemson hosts N.C. State on Tuesday and travels to North Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers broke their 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill last year and will face an unranked Tar Heels squad that is 1-2 in the ACC.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Creighton
8. Wisconsin
9. Tennessee
10. Michigan
11. Houston
12. Illinois
13. Missouri
14. West Virginia
15. Rutgers
16. Minnesota
17. Oregon
18. Texas Tech
19. Clemson
19. Virginia Tech
21. Duke
22. Virginia
23. St. Louis
23. Michigan State
25. Florida State
Also receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, N.C. State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, Connecticut 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Texas
4. Villanova
5. Kansas
6. Creighton
7. Houston
8. Michigan
9. Tennessee
10. West Virginia
11. Wisconsin
12. Minnesota
13. Iowa
14. Texas Tech
15. Missouri
16. Illinois
17. Oregon
18. Rutgers
19. Virginia Tech
20. BYU
21. Louisville
22. Clemson
23. St. Louis
24. Connecticut
25. Drake
Gamecocks start SEC play
South Carolina's women's team has begun 2-0 in the SEC and was at Alabama on Monday. It starts a big week for the No. 5 Gamecocks, who will host Georgia on Thursday and then head to No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
- Stanford
- Louisville
- N.C. State
- Connecticut
- South Carolina
- Baylor
- Arizona
- Texas A&M
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Oregon
- Maryland
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Texas
- USF
- Indiana
- DePaul
- Gonzaga
- Northwestern
- Michigan State
- Syracuse
- Missouri State
Also receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota State 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona State 7, Washington State 3, Oregon State 2, Iowa State 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. N.C. State
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Kentucky
8. Baylor
9. Arkansas
10. UCLA
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Mississippi State
14. DePaul
15. Ohio State
16. Maryland
17. Michigan
18. USF
19. Texas
20. Indiana
21. Michigan State
22. Missouri State
23. Syracuse
24. Gonzaga
25. Iowa