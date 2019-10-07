Clemson knows its next kickoff time but South Carolina’s is on hold.

The Gamecocks will host No. 7 Florida at a time to be determined on Oct. 19. The designation of noon (ESPN), 3:30 p.m. (CBS) or 6 p.m. (ESPN) will be made after this weekend’s games, as CBS is using its six-day hold for the conference's schedule.

Clemson's game at Louisville on Oct. 19 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC, the ACC announced on Monday.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) are coming off their first bye week of the season and are at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday. The Gators (6-0, 3-0) beat then-No. 7 Auburn last week and are at No. 5 LSU this week.

The No. 2 Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are coming off their first bye week of the season and are hosting Florida State Saturday. The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) are at No. 19 Wake Forest this week.