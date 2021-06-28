Clemson lands edge rusher commitment, Gamecocks recruiting on a roll

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.