Clemson lands edge rusher commitment, Gamecocks recruiting on a roll

Recruiting heated up in a big way last week for South Carolina as the Gamecocks locked in seven more commitments and now have 14 of their 25 spots filled for the 2022 class. Capping the week was the re-commitment of SAF Anthony Rose (6-4 180) of Miami. He took his official visit over the weekend with his family and reupped with Beamer. He first committed to the Gamecocks in February without visiting, and decommitted in May.
“I brought my family up here to see everything and they enjoyed themselves,” Rose said. “That was really what I was looking for. I decommitted because my grandad had not seen the facility, the place and how the coaches are. Now that he came, he loved the place, him and my father, they loved everything. They said this is where they want me to be, so I’m a Gamecock.”
The Gamecocks also added transfer CB Karon Prunty (6-1 189), a native of Portsmouth, Va., who earned Freshman All-America honors at Kansas last season. He chose the Gamecocks over Tennessee. He started all nine games for the Jayhawks last season. He totaled 26 tackles, broke up 10 passes and had one interception. In 525 snaps, he did not allow a touchdown pass his way and only 38.5% pass completion. Prunty and fellow transfer SAF Tyrese Ross will count with the 2022 recruiting class.
Saturday night WR Kyric Horton (6-4 180) of Clarendon Hall announced his pledge to the Gamecocks after committing to Beamer on Friday morning. Horton is quite the rags to riches football recruiting story. He has only played eight-man football for Clarendon Hall, and prior to a camp session at USC, his only offers were from Gardner-Webb and Benedict. But he impressed Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp in a camp June 3rd with a 4.4 forty and a 39-inch vertical. He returned the next day and was impressive again, and the Gamecocks offered. Soon after, he landed offers from Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.
Earlier Saturday OT Cason Henry (6-6 290) of Marietta, GA announced his commitment after making his call to Beamer Friday night. Henry said the biggest reason he chose the Gamecocks over offers from Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Purdue, Kansas, Maryland, NC State and others, was Beamer himself. “I haven’t met coaches anywhere else that I clicked so well with,” Henry said. “Coach Beamer was the most approachable head coach that I’ve ever talked to. He struck me as a normal guy who is also a head coach. I went to Georgia, and Kirby Smart is like unapproachable. And Mike Leach (Mississippi State) is unapproachable. I feel like I can talk to Coach Beamer on a level of a normal human being while also respecting him as a head coach which is a very unique blend I haven’t found anywhere else.”
The first public commitment of the week came Monday from SAF Peyton Williams (6-0 180) of Rockwall, Texas. Williams visited USC unofficially the weekend before and saw enough to where he feels the future is bright for the Gamecocks under Beamer, and he wants to be a part of his building process. “Whenever we sat down and talked with Coach Beamer, he’s trying to build a culture, change things up,” Williams said. “I know is goal is to win national championships. I love the facilities down there. I love the coaches down there. I love the area. I think we’re going to go win, build a culture there and have fun. They are here to win, here to have a family and have good academics.”
Two other prospects committed to Beamer during the week based on his commitment alert tweets. Both are believed to be defensive players. One is set to announce July 5th.
Here’s where the Gamecock class stands with the new dead period starting Monday:
TYRESE ROSS, SAF, 6-2 185, TRANSFER WASHINGTON STATE
KARON PRUNTY, CB, 6-1 189, TRANSFER U. OF KANSAS
GRAYSON MAINS, OT, 6-5 265, SUWANEE, GA
BRADEN DAVIS, QB, 6-5 185, MIDDLETOWN, DE
DONOVAN WESTMORELAND, LB, 6-2 195, GRIFFIN, GA
KAJUAN BANKS, CB, 5-10 170, TALLAHASSEE
JY’VONTE MCCLENDON, SAF, 6-2 180, LAKELAND, FL
JAMAAL WHYCE, DT, 6-4 250, MIAMI
PEYTON WILLIAMS, SAF, 6-0 180, ROCKLEDGE, TX
CASON HENRY, OT, 6-6 290, MARIETTA, GA
KYLIC HORTON, WR, 6-4 180, CLARENDON HALL HS
ANTHONY ROSE, SAF, 6-4 180, MIAMI
Jihaad Campbell and Clemson
Clemson landed another big recruit itself on Sunday with a commitment from DE Jihaad Campbell (6-4 220) of Sicklerville, N.J., and IMG Academy in Florida. Campbell picked the Tigers over Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and Texas A&M. Campbell had Clemson on his favorites list from the start of his recruiting as he saw a place for himself in Brent Venables’ defensive scheme.
“Just me fitting into their scheme of how they play and the way they operate things in their program,” Campbell said earlier this year. “Just the whole culture, how they treat their players and develop their players into the next level.”
Clemson has a class of eight after the June recruiting month:
BLAKE MILLER, OT, 6-6 315, STRONGSVILLE, OH
COLLIN SADLER, OT, 6-5 295, GREENVILLE
ADAM RANDALL, WR, 6-3 200, MYRTLE BEACH
CADE KLUBNIC, QB, 6-3 178, AUSTIN, TX
ROBERT GUNN, PK, 6-2 165, LARGO, FL
SHERROD COVIL, SAF, 6-0 185, CHESAPEAKE, VA
TORIANO PRIDE, CB, 5-11 172, ST. LOUIS
JIHAAD CAMPBELL, DE, 6-4 220, SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Clemson is in the final six with WR Brenen Thompson (5-11 165) of Spearman, Texas. The others are Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Oklahoma State. He has visited Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State this month.
Clemson was named in the top 10 with 2023 WR Brandon Innis (6-1 188) of Fort Lauderdale, ranked the No. 1 WR in the 2023 class. The others are Southern Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss.
USC target OT Ryan Brubaker of Stevens, Pa., visited Vanderbilt over the weekend. He also has taken officials to USC, Penn State Tennessee and Stanford. He plans to announce on July 4th.
DE Eli Hall of Shelby, N.C., who has a USC offer, plans to announce on July 21st. He had official visits scheduled this month with Duke, Virginia and Minnesota. He took an unofficial visit to Wake Forest.
USC target DT Felix Hixon of Jackson, Ga., took an official visit to Virginia this weekend. He also has taken officials to Wisconsin, USC, Illinois and Georgia Tech.
USC 2023 QB target Eli Holstein of Zachary, La., committed to Texas A&M.
The parade of highly ranked talent making their way through Clemson this month continued with an unofficial visit from four-star DE Nyjalik Kelly (6-4 240) of Fort Lauderdale. Kelly is the No. 15-ranked defensive lineman nationally n the 247Sports Composite and the No. 12 prospect in Florida per the 247Sports Composite. Kelly said he met with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and a good time on his visit. ‘I just toured their facility and took pictures,” Kelly said. “I liked it. I liked the whole visit. Coach Venables said I could be an elite pass rusher. Our relationship has always been good.” Kelly has had a busy June with official visits to Indiana and LSU and other unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia and FAU. He took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend. Kelly said the plan is for him to return to Clemson for another visit in the fall, but he doesn’t know when. He does not plan to make a decision until Signing Day in December. Last season in six games Kelly had 35 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty might take only one running back in this class, though he always has the option to take a second. Jaylon Glover of Lakeland, FL, who took an official visit June 11-13, appears to be his top target. A second would be Anthony Hankerson (5-9 190) of Ft. Lauderdale. He helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas to a state championship last season rushing for 1178 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named the Broward County Offensive Player of the Year in 8A-6A. Hankerson made an unofficial visit to USC last Friday where he met with Hardesty and went through a private workout for him.
Sumter DE Davin Jackson (6-2 260) made official visits to Syracuse and Coastal Carolina the last two weekends. Jackson camped at USC June 3 and was offered soon after. He is returning to Columbia for a cookout July 31. Jackson also camped at Clemson early this month but the Tigers have not followed up with much interest. Some of his other offers are NC State, East Carolina, Kansas, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and Tulane.
An unofficial visitor for camp at USC last week was Alberta, Canada, native DT Ebenezer Bedada (6-5 240). He is just now picking up American football and will play this season at Clearwater Academy in Florida. He found the stop at USC most beneficial. “It was a great experience. Coach mike Peterson was very inspirational. I took all the things he told me to thought and will definitely implement it into my game. I can definitely see myself going to that program.” Bedada said he’s also visited West Virginia. He’s not picked up any offers at this point.
Bedada’s teammate, 2023 OT Lucas Simmons (6-7 300), who is a native of Sweden, made an unofficial visit with the Gamecocks last week as well. The Gamecocks offered him early in the month and many more big-time offers have come in including Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Louisville, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma (his father’s alma mater), Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Minnesota. Simmons is part of the PPI Dreamchasers Tour comprised of European prospects and making stops at several camps across the country.
5-star RB visits Clemson
2023 5-star RB Richard Young of Lehigh, Fla., was offered by Clemson Friday while in for an unofficial visit. He’s ranked the No. 1 running back nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite. The last two seasons he’s rushed for 1836 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also visited Ohio State, Florida State and Georgia this month. His offer list stretches from coast to coast.
Clemson offered 2023 RB Justice Haynes (5-10 185) of Roswell, Ga. He’s rated a 4-star and ranked the No. 3 RB nationally in his class. USC also is among his offers. Some of the others are Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Auburn, Stanford, Mississippi State, Oregon, Michigan, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Maryland, Notre Dame and Penn State. The last two seasons he rushed for 3500 yards and 43 touchdowns.
2023 DT Zavion Hardy (6-5 235) of Macon, Ga., made a visit to USC on Friday. He’s a four-star prospect and ranked No. 19 nationally in his class among defensive linemen in the 247Sports Composite. This month he’s also visited Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Clemson has not yet offered. Southern Cal and Arizona State also have offered.
Basketball News
USC landed it first basketball commitment for the 2022 class in 6-8 point guard Zachary Davis of Denmark-Olar. Davis took an unofficial visit to USC last Monday and met with head coach Frank Martin and recruiter Brian Steele. Steele had seen Davis in action, and he and Martin made the offer. Davis committed on the spot. “It felt amazing. I was just shocked that this really happened,” Davis said. “My recruitment picked up over a year. It started out with an NAIA school and now I have a D-1 offer and committing to South Carolina. I always dreamed about going there and playing. Me, my teammates and my father went to a game my middle school year, and I remember just walking in the arena and just saying, I want to play here one day. I want to be a star player. I’m going to be wearing my favorite number (#2). Just a little kid’s dream growing up. I just can’t believe my dream came true.” Last season Davis averaged over 16 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game. He casts a tall figure with the ball in his hands running point, and his willingness to distribute the ball also sets him apart.
His other offers are from SC State, USC-Upstate, Jacksonville, Radford, North Carolina A&T, Lees-McRae, SC Faith A&M and Voorhees. Davis said he will schedule an official visit with the Gamecocks and he will sign with them in November.
6-2 MJ Collins of Westminster Catawba in Rock Hill took an official visit to Clemson last week. He also has taken an official visit to Virginia Tech. Oklahoma and Providence are recent offers. He also has offers from Wake Forest, Radford, Xavier and Elon.
Clemson offered 6-4 AJ Brown of Orlando. He averaged 14 points per game last season. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 28 shooting guard nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M and VCU are among his other offers.
Clemson offered 6-8 Fray Nguimbi of the Congo and Orlando. Alabama, Dayton, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Iowa State are some other offers.
6-6 Ven-Allen Lubin of Orlando was offered by Clemson. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 39 SF nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech, Florida, Iowa State, St. Johns, USF and others.
6-7 D'ante Bass of Savannah made an unofficial visit to USC Wednesday. He was at Georgia the previous weeks. He has offers from USC, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Georgia.
USC is in the top five with 6-4 Quante Berry of Winston-Salem. The others are Providence, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 36 point guard nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
USC offered 2023 6-7 Justin Edwards of Philadelphia. He’s a 4-star and ranked the No. 15 small forward nationally by 247Sports. He also holds offers from Marquette, Pitt, St. Johns, Connecticut, Penn State, Oklahoma State, VCU, Rutgers and others.
USC offered 2023 5-star 2G 6-4 Rayvon Griffith of Cincinnati. He’s rated a five-star and the No. 3 shooting guard in the ’23 class. He’s also ranked the top prospect in Ohio in his class in the 247Sports Composite. Among his other offers are UCLA, Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas and Louisville.
2024 6-4 Kyle Greene of Atlanta, formerly of Blythewood, was offered by Clemson Friday, a day after picking up an offer from USC.
USC offered 2024 PG Jacob Theodosiou, a Canadian who attends school in Hudson, Ohio. He’s also drawing interest from Pitt, West Virginia, Villanova and Indiana.
USC offered 2024 6-3 Brandin Cummings of Midland, Pa. He also has an offer from Bryant.
2024 6-5 Cam Scott of Lexington was offered by USC and Ole Miss.