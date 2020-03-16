Clemson gets commitment from 4-star cornerback, Gamecocks hope to add defensive lineman

Clemson added another 4-star prospect to its recruiting class with a commitment from cornerback Jordan Hancock last week.

Hancock, of Suwanee, Ga., was at Clemson recently for a junior day and visited in January. He also has taken visits to Alabama, Georgia and Florida State in recent weeks. Some of Hancock’s other offers were South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon and Stanford. In his announcement video produced by Rivals, Hancock said he chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina.

“I think Clemson is the right fit for me and my family where I can take that next step in academics and as a player as a defensive back,” Hancock said. “I knew Clemson was the right choice for me when I put on the Clemson orange. I knew this is the school for me, this is where I want to go. And it’s the best school in America.”

Hancock gives Clemson 10 commitments for the 2021 class and is the first commitment for the secondary. The 247Sports composite ranking has him as the No. 6 corner in the country and the No. 9 prospect in Georgia. The Tigers also are heavily involved with his teammate, linebacker Barrett Carter, who is rated a 4-star prospect.

Clemson has had no trouble attracting 4- and 5-star quarterbacks over the last 10 years. The Tigers appear set at the position through 2023 with two 5-star QBs and a highly regarded 4-star QB on their roster. So attracting another high level player for the 2021 class could be a challenge.

But 4-star Christian Veilleux of Ontario views the Clemson quarterback talent as a positive in his recruiting.

“I don’t see much as a negative,” he said. “There’s definitely pros and cons to it. But I think it’s a great thing. It demonstrates how well they’ve been doing things. Obviously, wherever you go you have to compete, and competition is always great, especially for me. I love competition."

Clemson has not offered Veilleux and could be waiting to see how things play out with their lone 2021 quarterback prospect, 5-star Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. He just visited Oklahoma and the Sooners are perceived the favorite.

Veilleux’s most recent visit was to Duke last weekend and the Blue Devils are making a strong push, as is Penn State.

Gaffney defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has taken unofficial visits to USC, Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Georgia. His most recent visit was to Knoxville on March 8. Once recruits are allowed to return to schools for unofficial visits, he plans to go back to USC and Tennessee, and take other visits to Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State. The Gamecocks have made Ingram-Dawkins a recruiting priority with coach Will Muschamp keeping up a steady line of communication. “Me and Coach Muschamp talk every day,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “He texts me every day, checks up on me. Sometimes he calls. No specific thing every day, different things every day. We’ve got a tight relationship."

Ingram-Dawkins also has offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida State. He said he will be graduating early and is looking to make his decision in late summer or midway through his senior season.

Former USC commitment running back Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, Ga., and IMG Academy in Florida is looking at the Gamecocks again. He committed last May and then decommitted the day after USC loss to North Carolina. There wasn’t much contact between the two for the next three months, but conversations resumed in January and remain regular to this day.

“I talk to Coach Muschamp a lot,” Carroll said. “He sends me a quote everyday and we’ll talk almost twice a week, or I’ll talk to Coach Mike (Bobo). We talk about like how I’m a priority for them and they would love to have me.”

There have been significant changes on the Gamecock offense since Carroll’s initial commitment. Thomas Brown no longer is running backs coach. Bobby Bentley is back coaching running backs and Bobo is the new offensive coordinator. The changes are something Carroll said he’ll have to sort through.

“I feel like this was a big move and I really hadn’t flipped through it yet,” Carroll said. “I’m going to go on my visit and I hope I get more Intel on it and stuff like that.”

Carroll’s only unofficial visit this year was to Florida. He had set an official visit to USC for April 3 but that will have to be rescheduled. He also plans to visit Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Right now, Carroll said Florida is the team to beat.

“I’ve visited there a lot and visited there recently,” Carroll said. “I feel like I can come there and play early.” Carroll missed much of his junior season with a shoulder injury, which he said is fine now. The year before he rushed for nearly 1,500 yards.

USC recently offered wide receiver Chauncey Magwood of Leesburg, Ga., the same school that sent defensive back Jammie Robinson to the Gamecocks. Magwood said he has been hearing from the Gamecocks since the offer and wants to visit campus.

Earlier this month Magwood released a top list of USC, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech.

Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Ga., named a top eight of USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Virginia. He visited USC the last weekend of January and he talked on the phone with Will Muschamp recently. Muschamp, Tatum said, reaches out to him practically every morning.

“He sends me inspiration quotes to get the day started and stuff,” Tatum said. “I hear from Coach (Tracy) Rocker, Coach (Travaris Robinson) T-Rob. I hear from all of them. Sending me stuff with their spring ball getting started and inspirational sayings and good morning and stuff. I’m most definitely going to try to get up there for the spring game.”

Mississippi State and Georgia, Tatum said, also are keeping up strong contact. He was supposed to visit Georgia last Wednesday but couldn’t make it. From his top eight, Tatum has settled on outright favorites, but he is strong on the Gamecocks. “They are definitely top three,” Tatum said. “Not many head coaches reach out like Coach Muschamp. It’s a school for defensive players. I know there are a lot of defensive players every year going to the (NFL) Draft and I know Coach Muschamp will help make that happen for me.”

Tatum is ranked 15th nationally in the 247Sports composite. Last season he had 91 tackles with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Md., and his parents made the trip to Clemson for the junior day earlier this month. It was Barnes’ first visit with the Tigers, so he got the full academic and athletic tour of the school.

“I loved the place overall,” Barnes said. “Campus was amazing. There’s a lot to do. The academic portion we got to see kind of surprised me. I knew a lot about the football program. I did a little research on the academic program, but what they do have to offer was a lot more than I expected, which is definitely a great thing."

Barnes also got some one-on-one time with head coach Dabo Swinney and found that to be a fulfilling experience as well. “He’s a great guy, fun to be around,” Barnes said. “You can tell that he loves what he does and he’s great at what he does."

Barnes also visited Tennessee last week. He has an offer from USC and is working on a date to visit the Gamecocks. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Maryland, Southern Cal, Penn State and Kentucky.

Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Penn., spent two days at Clemson earlier this month. He and his family checked out classes, the campus, the facilities, and most important to Rucci, the coaches and players. “It was cool for me to see,” Rucci said. “For me, a big part of my process is going places and watching coaches and their guys, obviously those people that matter."

Offensive lineman Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga. is being recruited by USC and Clemson, and includes both among his top seven schools. The others are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU. This year he has taken unofficial visits to USC, Georgia, Florida State and Florida. He has also visited Clemson.

QB Kaidon Salter of Cedar Hill, Tex., visited USC last week. He also has visited Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Dillon wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce visited Clemson Monday. He also has visited USC, Tennessee, North Carolina and Wake Forest this recruiting season.

Wide receiver Troy Stellato of Ft. Lauderdale posted that he is down to Clemson and Ohio State. He visited Clemson in November and again in March. He’s also been to Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan.

Coastal Carolina offered QB Tyler Phommachanh of Connecticut, the brother of Clemson quarterback Taishun Phommachanh.