COLUMBIA — On one side, a chance for the program that’s always been around to notch a historic highlight in what’s shaping up to be a forgettable season. On the other, a chance for a brand-new program to show it’s not just up-and-coming, it’s already arrived.
Clemson’s here.
The No. 16 Tigers added another notch to their stellar start by claiming the first rivalry softball game in program history 6-0 over South Carolina on April 21. In just its second season, and first full season after last year was wiped out due to the pandemic, Clemson (33-4) struck the initial blow for state supremacy and denied the Gamecocks (23-18) another of its dwindling chances at something to feel good about.
The Gamecocks returned four experienced seniors and added a 10-woman freshmen class to a talented team this season, but haven’t been able to put it together. While they’re still alive for a program-record eighth straight bid to the NCAA Tournament, they were searching for a definitive win to prove to the state that Clemson may be winning a lot of games, but it’s still USC that’s the Palmetto State heavyweight, thank you very much.
That wasn’t even close to the truth on April 21, as the Tigers scored three runs within five pitches after a leadoff walk in the first inning. The biggest punch came from Valerie Cagle, who ripped the first pitch she saw well over the left-field wall for a two-run home run.
Then Cagle (21-3) nonchalantly picked up the ball and continued dominating the competition, as she has all year. The second-year freshman, who twirled two no-hitters just last week, held the Gamecocks to a scant three hits and struck out Katie Prebble with two on and two outs in the fourth, the only chance USC had to make it a close game.
USC coach Beverly Smith chose graduate student Cayla Drotar to pitch but Drotar didn’t have her stuff, giving up three runs in the span of three batters. Karsen Ochs and Leah Powell combined to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard through the next four innings, but in the sixth, leadoff batter Mackenzie Clark lifted a fly ball into the brisk wind sweeping out to right field.
The ball bounced off the top of the wall and over as USC right fielder Carlie Henderson forlornly stared at the spot. It was that kind of night for the Gamecocks.
The pitching was ineffective and the offense couldn’t shake Cagle, who was nearly spotless for the duration. There’s still the not-small matter of 22 NCAA Tournaments, four conference regular season or tournament championships and three Women’s College World Series berths when comparing the two programs, but none of that mattered on April 21.
Clemson stomped the Gamecocks on their own field. They’ll always own the first rivalry matchup in each program’s history. And look primed to do much, much more as USC, as steady as the Rock of Gibraltar for years, suddenly has a lot of questions about how a program less than two years old can be this good and a program that’s 46 years old can look that far below it.