The University of South Carolina has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball. The NCAA agreed two months ago that the actions of former assistant coach Lamont Evans were those of a rogue individual and the Gamecocks had no knowledge of it, thus they didn’t deserve severe punishment.

Yet the battle against the parties involved rages on, with a former USC player and his Charleston attorney filing another civil action in its case against shoe company Adidas and the numerous individuals it had working for it. Brian Bowen, a player ensnared in the FBI’s web at Louisville before he transferred to USC in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to reclaim his college eligibility, and attorney Mullins McLeod believe Adidas violated federal racketeering statutes and cost Bowen his professional basketball earning potential.

McLeod filed a response the night of April 22 opposing Adidas’ motion for a summary judgment on the RICO standing, saying the case should proceed to trial. Less than 24 hours later, Bowen was waived by the Indiana Pacers, with whom he had played six games this season.

“For purposes of this motion, Adidas and the other defendants do not contest that they committed RICO violations through a scheme to defraud Brian of his NCAA eligibility by purposefully concealing their bribery scheme,” the action reads. “Adidas provides little to no support for their contention that defendants’ conduct did not directly harm Brian’s earnings.”

Bowen and McLeod first filed a suit in November 2018 alleging the same racketeering charges. They sought damages and for Adidas to be barred from ever again putting their logo on an NCAA Division I men’s basketball team.

The recent action included several exhibits detailing how Adidas made Bowen a priority to sign with Louisville. It claimed it “was a core part of its plan to reverse years of missteps and poor business decisions so it could catch up to the leaders in the athletic apparel space: Nike and Under Armour.”

The FBI sting was made public in September 2017, and Bowen was declared ineligible at Louisville shortly after. Bowen transferred to USC in January 2018.

The NCAA’s transfer rule would have kept Bowen ineligible until Spring 2019 but USC argued that Bowen was already losing a season of competition, since he couldn’t play in Fall 2017 or Spring 2018, the calendar of one season in college basketball. The Gamecocks were hoping to get him eligible for the 2018-19 season.

The NCAA denied the waiver and said although it was his father who allegedly accepted money from Adidas and Bowen had no knowledge of it, he still would have to sit out the 2018-19 season at a minimum. Bowen instead entered the NBA Draft, was not selected and went to play professionally overseas.

Following one season, he was again automatically entered into the NBA Draft and was again not selected. Yet he was signed by the Pacers to a developmental deal, where he could play for their G-League affiliate and potentially reach the NBA. Bowen did well in the G-League but barely saw the court in the NBA, and was waived on April 23.

The suit argues that because Bowen never had the chance to play in college, he never received any of the practice, conditioning, training or competing against other players that would have been instrumental to his pro basketball prospects. It also said it was “substantially certain” that Bowen would have been a first-round pick in the NBA Draft had he been allowed to play college ball.

“Mr. Bowen was an elite high school basketball player,” said Mike Bratz, a 36-year veteran of the NBA front office. “Strong statistical evidence suggests that with a high degree of certainty he would have been a first-round NBA pick.”

The suit seeks monetary damages for Bowen and for Adidas to face its RICO charges in court.