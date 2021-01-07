Both Gamecock basketball programs paused due to COVID

COLUMBIA — It was a risk to try and play basketball in the middle of a pandemic that was only going to get worse during the winter months. But the NCAA, guided by football protocols, thought it could work.

South Carolina would like a word.

Both of the Gamecocks' basketball programs are on pause due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocol, nixing at least two games. The No. 5 women were set to host Georgia on Thursday, while the men were set to play at Ole Miss on Saturday.

The future, immediately including a women's game at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday and the men hosting No. 9 Tennessee on Tuesday, is extremely cloudy as well. It's the first pause for the women but the third for the men, who were just cleared from a month-long pause last week.

"I don't even know what to say to my players anymore," said a discouraged coach Frank Martin on his Thursday radio show. The Gamecocks handily beat Texas A&M on Wednesday in their SEC opener but are now back in limbo.

“It’s not game day but we woke up alive and good health!” Staley Tweeted shortly after the announcement. “Thanks for your thoughts and prayers!!”

Following protocol, the positive case will be isolated and that person's roommates (if a player) will be quarantined as well. The entire team, support staff and any potential contract tracers will be tested.

If no one else tests positive, the Gamecocks could proceed with their next games. But if any more pop up, especially among players, USC has an 11-woman roster and an 11-man roster, which was four short of full health on Wednesday and now may be thinner.

The USC had two games postponed already this season, each because of the other team. This will be the sixth game the men have had affected, all because of positives in their program.