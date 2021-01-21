Boston, Cooke lead No. 4 Gamecocks over No. 22 Georgia

COLUMBIA — So it took ’em a little time to warm up.
No harm done.
The fourth-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team shed a sloppy first half to torch No. 22 Georgia 62-50 on Thursday, keeping the Gamecocks all alone atop the SEC standings. The Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2 SEC) figured to be a stiff test after entering the game leading the league in points allowed per game (56.7).
USC can play a little defense, too.
The Gamecocks gave better than they got, holding the Bulldogs to 34 percent from the field and forcing a season-high 23 turnovers, which removed some of the sting from USC’s 20 turnovers, most created from first-half offensive fouls. A slump-busting performance from Zia Cooke (16 points after going three straight games not in double figures) and a triple-double from Aliyah Boston (16 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocks, the program’s first in SEC play) was more than enough to win.
There were undisciplined drives into planted defenders, losing the ball to phantom contact and trying to record assists by passing to the basket support. There was also allowing a 12-0 Georgia run in the fourth, keyed by making two of 17 shots, that only cut the lead to 15 points but still wasn’t what coach Dawn Staley wanted to see.
After mercilessly thrashing Vanderbilt and then flexing their muscles against game but out-talented Arkansas, the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0) were supposedly past a bad night, especially after another one to N.C. State seven weeks ago cost it the country’s No. 1 ranking.
But it was only a bad half. USC paddled the Bulldogs with an 18-6 game-clinching run in the third quarter.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at LSU.